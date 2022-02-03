Commissioners declare February as Black History Month

The Hays County Commissioners Court declared February 2022 as Black History Month in Hays County during its Tuesday meeting.

“We just invite the community to celebrate Black history because Black history is American history,” said Pastor Jonafa Banbury, Secretary for the Dunbar Heritage Association. “The common narratives and the occurrences and experiences of African American people are those that ran concurrently with the things that we know about history that we learn in the textbooks in schools so it’s information that we want to share. We want to share our culture, our history and our traditions with the entire community.”

Sandra Bryant, of Buda, invited the community to the Buda Black History Celebration on Feb. 19 from 10 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Buda Amphitheater & City Park with the theme of “Mental Health and Wellness.”

Kyle City Councilmember Dex Ellison also invited the Hays County community to the Dialogue for Peace and Progress event on Friday, Feb. 4 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Kyle City Chambers.

The county commissioners also declared Hays County as a Purple Heart County.

Precinct 4 Commissioner Walt Smith shared that he has been working with the Order of the Purple Heart in Hays County for quite some time to not only get this resolution going but also to create signage for each county facility.

“This weekend they will provide signage both entering and exiting the county or work with us to provide that signage you know, signifying us as a Purple Heart county but also signage for a designated parking spot at each one of our county facilities for those combat and service veterans,” Smith said.

The court also went on to approve of a proclamation to recognize February 2022 as Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month.

“For us, our mission, our heart of our mission is prevention work. It’s a long-term investment, we don’t always see the outcomes but it’s definitely the mission-ending work that we’re trying to do by ending violence in the communities that we serve,” said Melissa Rodriguez, Executive Director for the Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center.

Rodriguez also invited the public and community to the Dripping Springs Dating Violence Mock Trial taking place on Friday, Feb. 25 at the Hays County Courthouse.

“It really takes special individuals to work in this kind of line and there’s so many issues that you come across and you know, it’s heartbreaking,” Precinct 1 Commissioner Debbie Ingalsbe said. “Thank you so much for all that y’all do.”

The commissioners also approved of the proclamation recognizing February 2022 as Spay/Neuter Awareness Month.

“So, we’re looking at a no-kill shelter and a part of the no-kill initiative, the most important part is spay and neuter. Spay and neuter and TNR (trap, neuter, return) are the solutions,” said Sherri Boyett, Hays County Appointed Animal Advocate Advisor.

The commissioners went on to authorize the execution of a resolution and the submission of a grant application to the Office of the Governor, FY23 Victim Assistance, First Responder Mental Health Program.

The grant for $10,650 will fund counseling services costs associated with the Peer Support Group for the Sheriff's Office.