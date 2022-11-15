Commissioners defer decision limiting impoundment of community cats

A policy limiting the intake of community cats into shelters is under review by Hays County officials.

Hays County commissioners discussed the adoption of an Interim Community Cat Management Policy based on recommendations from Team Shelter USA. The item was sponsored by Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra and discussed during Tuesday’s regular meeting.

In June, Team Shelter USA recommended Hays County revise its Animal Control Ordinance to add a requirement for municipalities using the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter (SMRAS) to discontinue accepting unowned, free-roaming cats unless they are part of an enforcement case or admitted for Shelter Neuter Return/Trap Neuter Return (TNR) and returned to a home location the following day.

SMRAS is at 160% capacity, according to volunteer Animal Advocacy Advisor Sharri Boyett, who pressed commissioners to discontinue the impoundment of healthy community cats in favor of a TNR policy.

“Four years ago in October, the commissioners voted on a resolution, the Hays County no-kill resolution,” she said. “This is all part of that. Trap neuter return is an essential part of the no kill equation.”

Boyett refers to a resolution commissioners passed unanimously on Oct. 23, 2018, proclaiming the county’s intent to invest time and resources toward saving the lives of 90% or more of the animals in the shelter, according to a Hays County press release.

“Those people that are working there have the hardship of managing these cats that are not neutered,” Boyett said. “So by removing that problem, by putting cats in TNR, we will then allow them to be more efficient and have less stress as worker[s]. We will also allow them to have to implement programs and outreach, and to take better care of the 100, almost 160 dogs they have now.”

According to Boyett, TNR is considered best practice by veterinary experts and should be implemented in Hays County.

“We don’t want [the cats] to die. No one is saying that,” she said. “This is what the government should be doing to support constituents.”

Commissioner Lon Shell suggested that the county needs to lay the groundwork to enforce the ordinance, which includes having conversations with the Hays County Sheriff’s Office and its four animal control officers.

“We aren’t the boss of animal control,” Shell said. “So we can pass things all day, but if we don’t work with the sheriff’s office and make that happen, they’re likely not going to do it.”

Commissioners also discussed whether a county decision should wait until after the City of San Marcos formally revises its Animal Ordinance.

On Nov. 1, San Marcos City Council held its first reading of Ordinance 2022-96, which would limit the reasons to impound cats and delete stray hold requirements in some instances.

The revisions were proposed to the council by the Animal Services Council Committee back in September.

Becerra vowed to bring back the agenda item next week, after San Marcos City Council conducts its second reading of the ordinance on Tuesday.

“I will say it this way — We will leave this agenda item knowing that I will bring it back next week, because I have the utmost relief that this court will be ready to act on what Mark Kennedy provides us next,” he said. “Thank you so much for your help, thank you so much for loving these animals, and thank you so much for speaking up.”

The Hays County Commissioners Court also canvassed the results of the Nov. 8 General Election during Tuesday’s meeting.

The canvass results can be found at the following link on the Hays County website: https://hayscountytx.com/departments/elections/current-year-elections/.

For the complete meeting and agenda, visit https://hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video.