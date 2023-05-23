Commissioners to discuss courthouse improvements

The Hays County Commissioners Court will discuss several of interest items for the public at today’s regular meeting.

On the agenda are many hiking and pedestrian trails, Historic Courthouse improvements and grants requiring acceptance for varied programs from local health, to climate and emergency management services.

The court is set to discuss the authorization of a resolution in support of the Great Springs Project’s application to the Department of Transportation for plans to build and link 100 miles of existing and planned trails from San Antonio to Austin.

An agendized item for the court is a discussion related to the execution of a resolution in support of Dripping Springs application to TXDOT regarding a pedestrian and cyclist trail that has connections on Old Fitzhugh Road from Mercer Street to Ranch Road 12 and the surrounding areas. Due to the constant flow of vehicles and commercial cars this will provide a safe way for pedestrians to traverse the area.

The court will discuss the approval of a $168,890 contract with Myers Concrete to demolish and replace the sidewalks at the Historic Courthouse. The project will be paid for using available Tax Incremental Reinvestment Zone funding.

The court will discuss fiscal surety for payments in the amount of $2,752,914 for street drainage improvements in the proposed Hymeadow Subdivision in Maxwell for phase 3 section 2 of the subdivision.

According to austintexas. gov, the Fiscal Surety Office accepts, monitors, and releases fiscal surety payments for improvements to environmental, health, safety controls, and public infrastructure. The amount of fiscal surety posted shall equal the estimated cost for the city to do the work for which the funds were required. This phase of the subdivision has already been reviewed under the interlocal agreement with San Marcos, but the court must accept fiscal surety to move forward.

The court is set to discuss the execution of a resolution to participate in the city of Austin’s grant application to the Environmental Protection Agency for the Climate Pollution Reduction Grant Program.

Austin is submitting a grant application to provide funds for climate and environmental planning efforts in the Metropolitan Statistical Area which includes the counties of Hays, Travis, Williamson, Bastrop and Caldwell.

An agendized item for the court involves the ratification of a grant submission for $499,520 to the Department of Justice, School Violence Prevention Grant Program.

The Hays County Office of Emergency Services has partnered with the Hays Consolidated Independent School District, Wimberley Independent School District, San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District and Dripping Springs Independent School District.

The project will include the purchase of handheld radios for staff, faculty and all district bus drivers to provide better communication and planning during an emergency situation. Bus drivers have been added to extend the safety and security of the students.

The court is set to discuss the acceptance of a $192,341 grant from the Department of State Health Services FY24 Immunizations-Locals Grant Program which will help pay a portion of the salary and fringe benefits of five local health department employees including the Clinic Manager, two ImmTrac Specialists, one Epidemiologist and one TVFC/Immunizations Specialist as well as medical supplies for daily operations. Hays County is not required to match the grant.

Additionally, they will consider grant acceptance of $102,926 for a two year contract that will cover a portion of the salary and fringe benefits for one RN for the Hays County Local Health Department with no match required.

The court will discuss the execution of a service agreement with Smiths Detection, Inc. for $17,898 to repair, inspect and maintain the X-Ray security scanners at the Hays County Government Center.

The court will discuss the execution of a resolution for the Office of Governor, Homeland Security Grant Program associated with the Hays County Read Central Texas Campaign Grant with no match required by the county.

The funds would support a media campaign to raise public awareness for Read Central Texas which is an app developed by the City of Austin which provides critical information and preparedness tips related to disasters and major events.

The campaign will involve print advertising, swag for events, social media advertising and radio ads.