Commissioners plan to discuss special election

The Hays County Commissioners Court will have a discussion and take possible action to order a special election to be held on Nov. 2, 2021, during its regular meeting on Tuesday.

The court is looking to approve the early voting schedule and locations as well as the election day locations for the special election called by the Gov. Greg Abbott to vote on Constitutional Amendments.

During the meeting, there will also be discussion and possible action regarding the authorization of the demolition and replacement of shower stalls and restroom partitions within the existing portion of the jail facility as part of the Jail Expansion Project.

To comply with Texas Commission on Jail Standards, complete demolition and replacement of the shower stalls and toilet partitions in the existing portion of the jail is needed. If approved, Texas Correctional Industries will provide the toilet partitions for the project, while Vaughn Construction will provide labor and materials related to the shower stalls.

Another point of interest within the meeting is the discussion surrounding the authorization of the County Judge to execute a Professional Services Agreement between Hays County and Donnoe & Associates, Inc.

The agreement would assist in the creation of test exam booklets and questionnaires for the promotional exams at the Sheriff's Office.

More discussion and possible action will be taken to authorize the County Judge to execute a Professional Services Agreement between Hays County and Dr. Jan Ford Mustin to perform pre-employment psychological evaluations.

The evaluations would be implemented for prospective employees of the Sheriff's Office, including the jail.

A similar agreement between Hays County and Dr. Steven A. Logsdon, Ph.D. is also up for discussion and potential action. The additional agreement will allow for more options when Dr. Jan Ford Mustin is not available.

The creation of the Hays County Grievance Committee will also be considered. More information regarding the item will be discussed during the meeting.

The commissioners court meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Hays County Historic Courthouse located at 111 E. San Antonio St.

Those looking to participate in public comments can submit a public participation/witness form to the county clerk before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

For those not attending the meeting but are still wishing to submit public comments to be read during commissioners court, visit the Hays County website to fill out and submit a PDF form to publiccomments@co.hays.tx.us no later than 5 p.m. the evening prior to a commissioners court meeting.

To view the full meeting agenda or watch the commissioner court livestream, visit https://hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video.