Commissioners proclaim January as ‘National Crime Stoppers Month’

January 2023 is officially National Crime Stoppers Month in Hays County.

Hays County commissioners adopted a proclamation at Hays Historic Courthouse on Tuesday declaring January as National Crime Stoppers Month, in honor of the Hays County Crime Stoppers program.

The proclamation, in part, reads as follows: “Whereas, crime is a menace to our society. It tears apart lives and causes feelings of fear, anger, and helplessness. Communities cannot prosper if they are not safe, and when our lives are disrupted by criminals, the outcome can not only include loss of property or injury, but the loss of life and the loss of a vital sense of security ... As caring citizens, we are obligated to do everything in our power to ensure that our communities are not victimized by criminals.”

“We couldn’t do this without the support of the community,” Steve Myer, Vice Chair of Hays County Crime Stoppers told commissioners on Tuesday. “What you’re doing is you’re creating a proclamation that recognizes the community’s interest in helping to prevent crime.”

Hays County Crime Stoppers, Inc. is a nonprofit organization comprised of diverse, active, and dedicated community members working together with local media, businesses, civic and social clubs, law enforcement agencies, and the public to combat crime, according to its website.

Since its creation in 1981, Hays County Crime Stoppers has received over 6,100 tips, which have led to over 770 arrests, assisted in clearing 900 cases, and the recovery of over $13 million in drugs and property.

Following proclamations, the Commissioners heard Ardurra presentations on the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds for Dripping Springs Hometown Mission, Greater San Marcos Youth Council (GSMYC), Wimberley 4H Buyer’s Pool, Centro Cultural Hispano De San Marcos, and the Hays County Child Protective Board.

Presentations were led by Ardurra Sr. Project Manager Eric Boehning, who provided the court with background information on each agency.

GSMYC reduces family conflict, truancy in local schools, and diminishes abuse and delinquent behavior in children, according to Boehning. Wimberley 4H Buyer’s Pool raises funds to distribute to kids for scholarships, and Centro Cultural Hispano De San Marcos conducts programs and classes on Hispanic heritage.

Dripping Springs Hometown Mission was established to ensure Dripping Springs homeowners live in “safe and healthy homes,” Boehning said.

According to Boehning, all agencies were able to demonstrate revenue losses. GSMYC, Wimberley 4H Buyer’s Pool, and the Hays County Child Protective Board will each receive a grant of up to $50,000, Centro Cultural Hispano De San Marcos will receive a grant for $12,140, and Drippings Springs Hometown Mission will receive $20,813.

In other business, the commissioners unanimously approved the authorization of the county judge to execute an agreement with Halff Associates, Inc. for a topographical design survey of Sentinel Peak Preserve and Work Authorization #3 related to the Parks and Open Space Bond Program Master Services Agreement.

The topographical design survey will provide information needed to assist the county’s Landscape Architectural Design consultant in the creation of the Preserve’s overall design, according to the agenda item summary.

Work Authorization #3 would allow Halff Associates, Inc. to provide professional services necessary to provide Project Management, Environmental, Architectural, Hydraulic & Hydrology, Structural, and Topographic Design services to “develop and further refine the Sentinel Peak Park project for the 2020 Park Bond Program for Hays County,” according to the Master Services Agreement.

Hays County and Texas Nature Conservancy acquired Sentinel Peak Preserve, a 530-acre land tract west of Wimberley, on April 29 with $6 million of Parks and Open Spaces Bond funding and $7 million from the 2016 voter-approved Transportation Bond.

Also approved was a $75,000 capital funding contract with The Housing Authority of the City of Kyle related to facility improvements as approved during the FY23 budget process.

The $75,000 will go towards repairs to the Pete Dressen and Charles Young buildings, according to Commissioner Debbie Ingalsbe (Pct. 1), who sponsored the agenda item.

Ingalsbe said the two buildings house 23 mainly minority families and are in “critical need” of repair.

Pete Dressen Housing is located at 101 Post Circle Road and Charles Young Housing is located at 405 1/2 W 2nd Street.

For the complete meeting and agenda, visit https://hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video.