Commissioners to ratify grant submissions

The Hays County Commissioners Court will consider ratifying the submission of a grant application to the Texas Veterans Commission in regards to the Veteran County Service Officer Funding in the amount of $150,000.

Hays County submitted an application to the Texas Veterans Commission for continued funding for the Veterans County Service Office on Nov. 3. These funds will provide salary for one individual as well as services provided by the Veterans County Service Office.

A second grant submission ratification will be considered in the amount of $300,000 to the Texas Veterans Commission for the Veterans Treatment Court Program. These funds will go toward the salary for two individuals as well as services provided by the Veterans Treatment Court.

At the start of the meeting, a proclamation will be adopted to recognize Texas State University as First-Gen Week from Nov. 8-13, 2021.

The recognition also celebrates the signing of the Higher Education Act by Lyndon B. Johnson on Texas State’s campus in Nov. of 1965.

There will be discussion and possible action taken to canvas the statewide propositions for the Nov. 2, 2021 General Election.

According to the Texas Election Code, the commissioners court must canvas the returns for the Nov. 2, 2021, Constitutional Amendment Election.

A public hearing will also be held during the meeting surrounding the redistricting of justice of the peace (and constable) and commissioners precincts within Hays County.

There may be possible action to follow, including actions to adopt orders for redistricting criteria and a redistricting plan.

The commissioners court meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Hays County Historic Courthouse located at 111 E. San Antonio St.

Those looking to participate in public comments can submit a public participation/witness form to the county clerk before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

For those not attending the meeting but are still wishing to submit public comments to be read during commissioners court, visit the Hays County website to fill out and submit a PDF form to publiccomments@co.hays.tx.us no later than 5 p.m. the evening prior to a commissioners court meeting.

To view the full meeting agenda or watch the commissioner court livestream, visit https://hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video.