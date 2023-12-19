Commissioners to receive update on Pet Resource Center

The Hays County Commissioners Court will hear a presentation by the Homeless Coalition of Hays County regarding the status of homelessness in the county, a presentation by Austin Pets Alive! about the results of the Community Needs and Values Survey and could authorize an increase to the renewal agreement with Wellpath, LLC., which provides health services for county adult and juvenile detention. The regularly scheduled meeting begins at 9 a.m.

The court is set to hear a presentation by the Homeless Coalition of Hays County regarding the results of the 2023 Point in Time and will also discuss the upcoming 2024 Point in Time. The PIT count is an annual HUD-mandated census of people experiencing homelessness on January 26. The PIT Count allows the government to gather a comprehensive data set of people experiencing homelessness within the state and across the country.

The court could hear a presentation by Austin Pets Alive! to give an overview of community engagement efforts, including results from the Community Needs & Values Survey. The Community Needs and Values survey was open to Hays County residents from September to October of 2023 to measure preliminary support for a pet resource center and develop a better understanding of what resources and programming residents would like to have.

The court is set to authorize a renewal agreement with Wellpath, LLC with the following changes: a 3% CPI increase and a 1.5% increase for adjustments to salaries, wages and benefits to meet market demands. The additional amount requested for the adult contract is $3,563,216 and the juvenile contract is $352,417.

The court is set to receive the biennial Hays County Sexual Assault Response Team 2023 report, which is the result of a court resolution from 2022.

The court is set to authorize a renewal grant application for $192,341 to the Department of State Health Services to support partial salary and benefits for five health department employees as well as medical supplies. Positions supported through this grant include the Health Department Manager, Texas Vaccines for Children Specialist, two Immtrac specialists and one Epidemiologist.

The court is set to approve and confirm the appointment of Able Garza as a deputy constable and Victor Byrd as a reserve deputy constable for the Hays County Constable Pct-1 Office.

The court is set to adopt a resolution approving the Joint Election Agreement between Hays County, the republican party and democratic party for the 2024 primary election. The court must approve the decision to hold a Joint Primary election with a majority vote with the full membership. Both parties have signed their intent to hold a joint primary election contracting with the Hays County Elections Administrator.

The court will discuss and possibly authorize the court to execute an agreement between Hays County and the city of Dripping Springs for the use of Dripping Springs Ranch Park. This agreement is based on previous funding by the county for the project. The city will allow the county to use the property as well as certain third parties for a fee.

The court is also set to approve the appointments of various people to several Tax Reinvestment Zone boards and several Emergency Service Districts.

The meeting can be viewed in person at the Hays County Historic Courthouse or online at this link hayscountytx. com/commission-ers court/court-video.