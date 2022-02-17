Commissioners recognize CTE month

The Hays County Commissioners Court began Tuesday’s meeting with a proclamation recognizing February 2022 as Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month in Hays County, recognizing students who have chosen to pursue careers in technical education.

“It’s so important that our young individuals or young kids realize that they can be extremely successful by attending these technical schools and I know that they have become successful,” Precinct 1 Commissioner Debbie Ingalsbe said.

Suzi Mitchell, CTE Director for Hays CISD, introduced those in attendance to support the proclamation including Maribel Sedillo, Hays CISD Deputy Superintendent and Chief Academic Officer, Dr. Michael Watson, Deputy Academic Officer, Harvest Coats from the Public Information Office, Katie Campbell and Matthew Kelly, Instructional Coordinators for CTE and Joe Henderson, CTE Workforce Development Coordinator.

“In CTE, we really strive to get our students college and career ready for our local workforce, we offer many industry-based certifications so that our students are ready to enter the workforce upon graduation if that is the direction that they choose,” Mitchell said.

The second proclamation recognized Feb. 21, 2022, as President George Washington Day.

“This request was a joint effort between the William Hightower Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution and the Captain Thomas Moore Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution,” said Joe Cox of the Sons of the American Revolution.

The final proclamation passed by the court recognized the one-year anniversary and achievement of the Council for the Tejano and Indigenous Community (CITC).

“Of the many projects CITC accomplished this year, we are honored to have received the approval of an undertold historical marker from the Texas Historical Commission for vaqueros, ranch hands and stock raisers,” Gina Alba-Rogers CITC Chair said. “Only 15 applications were approved from across the state of Texas for this highly sought-after marker.”

Following the proclamations, the court received a presentation from Pam Wanger of Connected Nation Texas regarding the broadband mapping within Hays County.

Wagner defined broadband and the types of broadband including terrestrial for places like home, businesses and institutions and mobile which serves as wireless internet service that can be used on portable devices.

Wagner also talked about the core components of broadband connectivity that include access, adoption and use. The project will include surveying nine different sectors within the county.

“The more information that we bring in, the better information we’ll be able to give out,” Wagner said.

Wagner further stressed that team leaders to obtain surveys are needed in places like business, agriculture, public safety and K-12 sectors.

“If you’ve got a passion and you understand that everybody needs to be connected to make your county successful, that’s what we want from you,” Wagner said. “And to make the phone calls, you need to make to send out the social media invites and please fill out the survey and just really to make it a party for the county, thus we are looking for the survey and just to really make it a priority for the county, that’s what we’re looking for.”

The kickoff for survey taking is expected to take place on Tuesday, March 1, with surveys being open for 60-90 days.

The commissioners then approved to award a contract to Team Shelter USA for an Animal Shelter and Animal Services Feasibility Study.

“I’m very pleased to point the community to teamshelterusa.com website for further information about their expertise, it’s actually Team Shelter USA and Animal Arts which is the design organization they’re partnering with to our feasibility study,” said Sherri Boyett, Hays County Animal Advocate Advisor and Community Liaison. “Both are very experienced nationally, internationally and in Texas.”

The item will come back to the court once the contract is negotiated by staff.

To view the full meeting and agenda, visit https://hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video/