Commissioners to recognize Juneteenth

The Hays County Commissioners Court is set to recognize Juneteenth by adopting a proclamation declaring June 2022 as a month-long celebration of Juneteenth in Hays County.

The proclamation “calls upon the people of Hays County to join together throughout the month of June in honor of this significant date to recognize the importance of Juneteenth to human freedom so cherished by the people of the United States.”

Along with the proclamation, the court will also recognize the winners of the Hays County Historical Commission 2022 Juneteenth Essay Contest.

The essay contest was coordinated by the African American Heritage Committee of the Hays County Historical Commission and opened for students in grades 6 through 12.

The theme of this year’s essay contest was “Why is the Celebration of Juneteenth Important in the History of Texas?”

The commissioners are also to adopt a proclamation declaring June 7, 2022, as Lehman High School Lady Lobos State Champions Day and recognize the Powerlifting Individual State Champions.

During the meeting, there will be ​​a discussion to authorize the County Judge to execute an interlocal agreement between Hays County and the City of San Marcos relating to the county’s FM 621 Safety Improvements project.

The project includes roadway and sidewalk improvements between DeZavala Drive and Hilltop Drive that have been requested by the City of San Marcos.

The agreement would document the roles and responsibilities of Hays County and the City of San Marcos regarding the construction of roadway and sidewalk improvements and related utility adjustments requested by the City of San Marcos and the acquisition of the four utility easements.

The commissioners court meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Hays County Historic Courthouse located at 111 E. San Antonio St.

Those looking to participate in public comments can submit a public participation/witness form to the county clerk before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

For those not attending the meeting but are still wishing to submit public comments to be read during commissioners court, visit the Hays County website to fill out and submit a PDF form to publiccomments@co.hays.tx.us no later than 5 p.m. the evening prior to a commissioners court meeting.

To view the full meeting agenda or watch the commissioner court livestream, visit https://hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video.