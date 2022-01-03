Commissioners to recognize MLK Day

The Hays County Commissioners Court will begin its first meeting of the new year with a proclamation to declare Jan. 17 as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

According to the proclamation, “The people of the United States will observe the federal holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on January 17, 2022 to celebrate the birthday of this significant civil rights leader who inspired profound and lasting change in our nation.”

The commissioners will also seek to authorize the submission of a grant application and execution of a commitment of funds letter to the Texas Department of Emergency Management, Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP).

The grant application is to expand the Flood Warning system by adding equipment to eight more low water crossings across the county. The grant will be submitted to the HMGP through the Texas Department of Emergency Management.

The total project cost will be $615,467.60, with the HMGP program contributing up to 75% of the total project cost and the county providing 25% of the total cost as a match.

There will be a discussion and possible action amongst the court regarding the approval of a resolution from the court supporting the order to approve online education for county commissioners.

Local Government Code requires that a county commissioner complete at least 16 hours of continuing education in each 12-month period. With a few exceptions, this education has been required to be obtained in a classroom setting since 1989.

Due to COVID-19, Gov. Greg Abbott suspended the classroom requirement to allow interactive distance-learning instruction in July of 2020. The legislature recently made a new provision that requires if the Hays County Commissioners intend to obtain all of their education by in-person attendance, no action is necessary.

However, if the commissioners court wishes to authorize online education for its commissioners, this resolution will need to be adopted. A copy would then be sent to Jim Allison, General Counsel and the County Judges and Commissioners Association of Texas (CJCAT). Otherwise, the CJCAT will not be able to certify online education for the county commissioners.

The commissioners court meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Hays County Historic Courthouse located at 111 E. San Antonio St.

Those looking to participate in public comments can submit a public participation/witness form to the county clerk before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

For those not attending the meeting but are still wishing to submit public comments to be read during commissioners court, visit the Hays County website to fill out and submit a PDF form to publiccomments@co.hays.tx.us no later than 5 p.m. the evening prior to a commissioners court meeting.

To view the full meeting agenda or watch the commissioner court livestream, visit https://hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video.