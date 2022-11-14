Commissioners to review strategies for managing cat population

Hays County Commissioners are poised to review and consider funding measures to manage the community cat population.

Commissioners will consider adopting an Interim Community Cat Management Policy based on Team Shelter USA’s completed feasibility study and recommendation during Tuesday’s regular meeting, according to the agenda packet.

Hays County Community Cats Management Policy Statement proposes the discontinuation of impounding community cats in favor of admitting them to a spay/neuter/return (SNR) program.

“These cats will be admitted temporarily to the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter only for SNR and will be sterilized, vaccinated, ear tipped, microchipped, and returned to the origination point home location the following day,” the policy text reads.

The policy defines community cats as any unowned, free-roaming cat that may be cared for by one or more residents of the immediate area who is/are known or unknown. Community cats may be socialized or unsocialized; feral or not feral.

“Animal welfare attorneys agree that returning cats to their original home location where they are already cared for, based on their healthy body weight and coat, does not constitute abandonment,” according to the policy text.

Animal Control/Field Officers may make exceptions to SNR for community cats that are injured, ill, or potentially exposed to rabies.

Also on the docket is a proposal to provide matching funds to Hays non-profit organization PAWS on the Ground for a trap/neuter/return (TNR) program for unowned community cats in San Marcos.

Shadow Cats One Life Fund has provided $5,000 with a matching funds requirement to support PAWS on the Ground Hays’ pilot program CatTip Hays, according to the item summary.

The $5,000 would come out of the county’s Tobacco Settlement special revenue fund and go towards spaying and neutering community cats in Victory Garden, Blanco Gardens, Dunbar, and Barrio Pescado/Wallace Addition neighborhoods.

Additionally, $5,000 would allow PAWS to treat 66 cats, at a cost of $75 per cat, according to PAWS.

If Hays County Commissioners agree to provide the funding, Shadow Cats One Life Fund has pledged a two-to-one match to double the grant amount to $10,000.

In a letter to Commissioner Debbie Ingalsbe, the item’s sponsor, Sharri Boyett and Nicky Ladkin with PAWS On The Ground expressed their gratitude for her sponsorship and highlighted the urgency of the community cat issue.

“CatTip Hays’ goals are integral to the Hays County no-kill initiative,” they wrote. “The need is great, and without extending TNR to the central Texas region, the burden of unwanted and unhealthy cats will continue to increase as the growth in the human population of the Hays County and surrounding region explodes.”

In addition to funding proposals and policy initiatives, commissioners are expected to hear an update on the Hays County Animal Control Ordinance from the Office of General Counsel.

Another funding measure under commissioners’ consideration will be the creation of a youth services director position.

Commissioners will also consider a joint funding agreement between Hays County, Texas State University, San Marcos CISD, and the City of San Marcos for a youth services director.

The youth service director will be a member of the Core 4 Task Force, which consists of two representatives appointed by Hays County, the University and SMCISD and three representatives appointed by the city, and will be responsible for administering and delivering educational programs for youth in the community.

The amount requested from TXST, SMCISD and Hays County is $20,000. Hays County’s allocation would come from the Tobacco Settlement special revenue fund.

The SMCISD Board of Trustees was set to discuss the funding agreement at its Monday school board meeting.

In addition to the $20,000 for the educational services, Text My Gov, Inc. is requesting $15,000 for text messaging services for the public to communicate with the County Clerk’s office.

TextMyGov is a 24-hour subscription based software that allows citizens to ask questions and get immediate responses, find links to information on the County Clerk’s office website, address problems or report any issues, according to the agenda item summary.

Commissioners already approved $11,000 for the service in the FY 23 budget and are proposing an additional $4,000 to increase software maintenance and licensing. Funds would come from the Records Management and Archive Fund.

In other business, commissioners will issue a proclamation declaring Nov. 15 as GIS Day and hear a presentation on Hays County’s mental health needs.

The proclamation, sponsored by County Judge Ruben Becerra, was suggested as a way to celebrate a technology “crucial to moderating and sustaining key elements in our County such as our infrastructure, natural resources, and emergency response;” according to the proclamation text.

The Meadows Mental Health Policy Institute is also scheduled to present its results from the mental health needs assessment conducted in Hays County.

The commissioners court meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Hays County Historic Courthouse located at 111 E. San Antonio St.

Those looking to participate in public comments can submit a public participation/witness form to the county clerk before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

For those not attending the meeting but are still wishing to submit public comments to be read during commissioners court, visit the Hays County website to fill out and submit a PDF form to publiccomments@co.hays.tx.us no later than 5 p.m. the evening prior to a commissioners court meeting.

To view the full meeting agenda or watch the commissioner court livestream, visit https://hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video.