Commissioners set to discuss Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Funds

The Hays County Commissioners Court will consider taking action to authorize the acceptance of the U.S. Department of the Treasury Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Funds during Tuesday’s regular meeting.

The purpose of the recovery funds are to provide resources to help turn the tide on the pandemic, address its economic fallout, and lay the foundation for a strong and equitable recovery.

Recipients may use these funds for a variety of purposes such as provide premium pay for essential workers or address negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency, including economic harms to workers, households, small businesses, impacted industries and the public sector.

The commissioners will also discuss and take possible action to approve the early voting schedule and locations as well as the election day locations for the special election called by the Gov. Greg Abbott to vote on constitutional amendments.

During the meeting, the court will address and potentially take actions towards the authorization of the execution of a contract with the Department of State Health Services (DSHS) in the amount of $330,000.00.

In July, the commissioners court voted to authorize the submission of the grant application to the DSHS Public Health Workforce program.

The goal of the program is to expand the workforce of local health departments and increase health equity. The funds from the grant will be used to hire three positions including one Community Program Manager and two Community Outreach Specialists.

At the beginning of the meeting, the court has planned to hold a moment of silence in memory of Judge Bert Cobb, M.D.

The commissioners court meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the Hays County Historic Courthouse located at 111 E. San Antonio St.

Those looking to participate in public comments can submit a public participation/witness form to the county clerk before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

For those not attending the meeting but are still wishing to submit public comments to be read during commissioners court, visit the Hays County website to fill out and submit a PDF form to publiccomments@co.hays.tx.us no later than 5 p.m. the evening prior to a commissioners court meeting.

To view the full meeting agenda or watch the commissioner court livestream, visit https://hayscountytx.com/commissioners-court/court-video.