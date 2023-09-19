Commissioners set to finalize 2024 budget

The court has a busy agenda for today's regularly scheduled meeting, with the majority of the time dedicated to budget operations like the final chance for public comment on the proposed 2024 budget, final ratification of the 2024 budget, proposed property tax increases for 2024 and salary approval for elected officials.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. and can be viewed in-person at the Hays County Historic Courthouse, 111 E. San Antonio St., or can be viewed online at hayscountytx.com/ commissioners-court/ court-video/.

The court is set to proclaim the week of October 1 to 7, 2023 as National 4-H Week. Also, the court is agendized to proclaim September 15 to October 15, 2023 as Hispanic Heritage Month.

As has been occurring in all weekly meetings for the past month, the court is set to discuss the budget, and will be holding their final public comment for the fiscal year 2024 proposed budget. Then the court is set to discuss, amend and possibly finalize the 2024 budget based on public comment.

The court is set to vote on the increased property tax increase that is reflected in the FY 2024 budget. The property tax revenue to be raised from new property added to the tax roll would be $7,717,538. There will be a 12.03% increase from last year’s budget, which will equate to $12,771,921 in additional tax revenue for the county. The no-new-revenue tax rate, keeping the tax revenue the same as last year, is 25.97 cents per $100 of taxable value, the recommended tax rate is 30.75 cents per $100 of taxable value, the voter-approval rate, the rate at which it must go to a vote by the community, is 42.61 cents per $100 of taxable value and the De Minimis tax rate, the sum of the nonew revenue rate and the Maintenance and Operations rate, is 29.25 cents per $100 of taxable value. The general maintenance and operations tax rate is 20.46 cents per $100 of taxable value, the general debt tax rate is 8.29 cents per $100 of taxable value and Road and Bridge Maintenance and Operations rate is 2 cents per $100 of taxable value.

The court is agendized to possibly approve salaries and allowances for elected officials for FY 2024. The total compensation is as follows: $150,390 for the County Judge, $140,166 for Commissioner Precinct- 1, $114,782 for Commissioner Precinct-2, $126,755 for Commissioner Precinct-3, $126,755 for Commissioner Precinct-4, $116,583 for Constable Precinct-1, $104,169 for Constable Precinct-2, $93,625 for Constable Precinct-3, $116,583 for Constable Precinct-4, $104,169 for Constable Precinct-5, $125,740 for the County Clerk, $111,338 for the District Clerk, $123,330 for Justice of the Peace Precinct-1.1, $110,866 for Justice of the Peace Precinct-1.2, $123,330 for Justice of the Peace Precinct-2 , $99,737 for Justice of the Peace Precinct-2.2, $123,330 for Justice of the Peace Precinct-3, $110,866 for Justice of the Peace Precinct-4, $99,737 for Justice of the Peace Precinct- 5, $177,742 for the Sheriff, $117,557 for the Tax Assessor and $104,816 for the Treasurer.

In other budget operations, the court could also amend various departmental operating, special revenue and capital projects budget funds in preparation for the County’s Fiscal Year 2023 yearend process.

The court is set to discuss and possibly authorize the execution of a $2,000,000 letter of agreement between Hays County and CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital. This would cover indigent health care costs. Dedicated funds are budgeted each year for indigent health care through the program at Live Oak Community Clinic.

The court is agendized to possibly approve Hays County Commissioner Precinct-4 Walt Smith to contribute $1,000 each of community funds to Dripping Springs Independent School District Education Foundation, Hays Independent School District Education Foundation and Foster Village.

The court is set to renew the annual commercial general liability and excess liability insurance for the Gay Ruby Dahlstrom Nature Preserve. The insurance will cost $10,009 and is a requirement of the public access agreement.

The court is agendized to consider a renewal for Westlaw access for use by Hays County Law Library patrons. The current agreement expires on Sept. 30, 2023, and the renewal agreement locks in the current prices for a flat monthly rate. The Texas Local Government code requires that law library funds be used to fund electronic research materials for use by judges, patrons, and county residents. The fiscal year 2024 cost would be $39,355.

The court is set to consider approval of contract change orders for Diamondback Landscaping and Lawn Care, Inc. for additional scope of work for the courthouse grounds renovation project. The additional work includes irrigation installation and repairs and increases the contract by 13%, or $20,021.

The court is set to receive the internal examination audit by Hays County Auditor Marisol Villareal- Alonzo for the District Attorney’s Office under the previous DA Wes Mau. The report found that two state apportionment monthly reports submitted to the auditor were inaccurate, and recommended reporting the reconciled cash balance on their monthly report.