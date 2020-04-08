CommuniCare offers telemedicine, curbside healthcare during virus pandemic

CommuniCare Health Centers is prepared to serve Hays County and surrounding areas with new telemedicine and curbside health services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CommuniCare provides healthcare access for those with private insurance, Medicare, Medicaid and self-pay. The health center also allows its services to be used by anyone regardless of socioeconomic status.

CommuniCare’s telemedicine services allows patients to speak to one of its clinicians virtually through mobile or other electronic devices. Both new and established patients seeking adult and pediatric care can utilize CommuniCare’s telemedicine services.

“As concerns grow about being exposed to the COVID-19 virus in public spaces, this new service allows patients to stay safe in their homes without having to come into the clinic,” said Paul Nguyen, president and CEO of CommuniCare Health Centers. It also permits us to continue to address the health concerns of our community and ensure they can get their medications, especially when they are most in need.”

Patients can book telemedicine and in-person appointments online at communicaresa.org. For the privately insured, Medicaid and Medicare patients, telemedicine services will be billed to their insurance as applicable. For uninsured patients, CommuniCare’s telemedicine services will cost no more than $50 per visit, dependent on the length of service.

During the COVID-19 period, CommuniCare has altered its hours of operations to limit exposure to the virus and ensure the safety of the community. Currently, all three CommuniCare locations in San Marcos, Kyle and Wimberley are open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m-5 p.m., and its dental service is only open for emergency cases at this time. Additionally, women’s health patients will be directed to its Kyle location placing patients who are currently pregnant or have vital cases as priority appointments. All other women’s health appointments will be rescheduled after May 1.

“As the needs of our community members continue to increase in this unprecedented time, we want to ensure that patients know they can still come to us for all their healthcare needs,” Nguyen said. “Our mission is to improve the health of those we serve with a commitment to excellence in all we do, and our work will not stop regardless of the current circumstances.”

CommuniCare Health Centers is a multi-specialty primary health care organization that offers family medicine, pediatrics, women’s health, teen health, senior care, sports medicine, rheumatology, hepatitis care, vision care, dental care and behavioral health services. Currently, CommuniCare has 16 locations throughout Bexar, Kendall and Hays counties, and serves over 70,500 patients a year.