Communities In Schools supports San Marcos students and families

Communities In Schools of Central Texas (CIS) mobilized quickly to provide immediate and direct assistance to students and families impacted by the winter storm.

CIS Program Managers reached out to their San Marcos Consolidated ISD students even while campuses were closed last week, and delivered food and water to those without access. They provided gift cards for immediate basic needs and shopped for families without transportation to pick up essential supplies. They also continue to provide emotional and academic support for students who returned to class this week.

Once power was restored in Central Texas, families were left to deal with a range of challenges, including burst pipes and damaged homes, lost wages, spoiled food, loss of mattresses and personal items due to flooding and no water. Many students are not able to return home because of water damage.

CIS of Central Texas has distributed $105,250 in direct assistance to 469 Central Texas families in seven area school districts including SMCISD. Food and water are being deployed to the 96 campuses served by CIS.

“Now that the lights are back on, many Central Texas families remain in survival mode as they struggle to access food and water, and deal with the aftermaths of last week’s winter storm,” said Suki Steinhauser, CEO of Communities in Schools of Central Texas. “We hear from parents who were unable to work and lost wages, who had to throw out spoiled food, those who are dealing with burst pipes and cleanup, and families who are facing food insecurity. It is important that we come together as a community to meet the immediate needs of families so that students can return to school ready to engage and learn.”

One full-time CIS Program Manager works directly on each of five San Marcos CISD campuses: Crockett Elementary, Doris Miller Middle School, Owen Goodnight Middle School, San Marcos High School and Travis Elementary School. CIS Program Managers bring community resources into schools to provide access for students and their families. They assist in navigating available public and private supports, connecting resources with the schools and students that need them the most. To learn more about CIS winter storm recovery efforts or to make a donation, visit https://ciscentraltexas.org/stormrelief/.