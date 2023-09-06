Community Action Visit

Representatives from Community Action Inc. Health Services Division recently shared a variety of quality health care information and the importance of living a healthy lifestyle with Gary Job Corps students. Community Action Inc. of Central Texas aids residents in Hays, Caldwell and Blanco counties with adult education and community services. From Community Action are Jennifer Ramirez, Clinic Manager Jackie Prado, Michelle Gonzales, Laura Limon and Elida Nieto. From the Gary Job Corps are Wellness Director Stephanie Soileau FNP, Jerry Clouse, Raul Garay MD, Beatriz Nunez, Amber Hammer, Andrew Harnish, Maria Ramirez, Ricky Pera, and Center Director Angelia Rackley.

Photo by Gary Job Corps