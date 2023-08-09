Community bingo event held

Gary Job Corps staff and students assist with the Community Bingo event hosted by the Greater San Marcos Youth Council. The event was held at the Espinoza Recreation Center in San Marcos. GYMSC operates a private, non-profit Children’s Shelter for children ages 2-17, in Hays County. The GSMYC 23rd Annual School Supply Drive runs through Aug.15. Visit the website www.gsmyc.org/ events for drop-off locations. Shown are Lizzy Orman, Victoria Berry, Laura Ledezma, Julia Ramsay New, Kara Lueckemeyer, Felicia Zuniga, Vianney Perez, Shabnam Ejaz, Nic Sanchez, Hope Powell , CharDaney Beard, Cynthia Eaglin, Michael Turner, Tamara Espinoza, Kierstian Chavez, and Danira Roman.

Photos provided by Gary Job Corps Center