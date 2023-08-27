Community honors exemplary volunteer

This has been a month for honors for Dr. Charles Johnson, as he was recently named the city of San Marcos’ 2023 Outstanding Senior Citizen Volunteer and Aug. 21 was a day dedicated to him throughout the city.

The volunteer award was created by the San Marcos Senior Citizen Advisory Board “as a way to recognize and honor a senior citizen whose volunteer efforts have made San Marcos a better place in which to live,” city officials said.

The award was presented to Johnson during a proclamation reading in his honor on Tuesday, Aug. 15, that included San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson presiding over the commendations.

“Thank you for all you have done,” Hughson said, acknowledging she has known Johnson through his volunteer work and his academic accomplishments.

For Johnson, retired from a key academic position at Texas State University, where he began teaching in 1976 as a new assistant professor when the school was known as Southwest Texas State University, his volunteerism has given added purpose to an all ready full life.

As a member of the San Marcos Kiwanis Club, he served as secretary and treasurer, later becoming president of that organization and serving on the state level. His club commitment has lasted for 47 years.

In addition, he served as an adult advisor for local Boy Scout Troop 1954, taking scouts to events and adventures including National Jamborees. He said he is most proud that he was the creator of and has served as Senior Medical Explorer Advisor for Texas State University Omega Leo Medical Explorer Post 4077.

Johnson is also a member of the Hays County Community Response Team or CERT, and a member of the Lions Club in San Marcos which has also recognized Post 4077.

“While I have been greatly involved in community service all my life, at the age of 75 my motivations have changed. Community service has enriched my life,” Johnson said.

“If I can encourage young adults to get involved early in their life, they will have a better chance of ‘growing a heart for community service.'' He said, “I'm always looking for others to help me in my efforts to grow future hearts for community service. I'm easy to contact at Charles.Johnson@ txstate.edu.'