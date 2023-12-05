Community Partner Helping Hands

Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
The Gary Job Corps Wellness Center partnered with local community resources, A Resource Center for Independent Living and Rehab Medical, in July 2023to begin the process to get a wheelchair for improved mobility for Gary Carpentry Student Tea Goodall. Gary Wellness Director Stephanie Soileau collaborated with ARCIL and with Rehab Medical which custom-designed a motorized wheelchair to the student specifications. The wheelchair is valued at over $30,000 and can lift up to various heights and recline. Pictured are Gary Job Corps Deputy Director Chris Roff, Wellness Director Stephanie Soileau, Center Director Angela Rackley-Meadows, Carpentry Student Tea Goodall, Torren Morrison, Rehab Medical, Roy Yarbrough, Rehab Medical and Juan Zea, ARCIL project director.
Photo submitted by Gary Job Corps

Tue, 12/05/2023 - 12:00am
