Community rallies for Rattler Band ahead of competition Sun, 10/17/2021 - 5:00am Community members, parents and San Marcos High School students gathered for a pep rally to support the Rattler Band before the UIL Region 12 Marching Contest on Saturday. Daily Record photos by Lance Winter ...PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today! Read more about Community rallies for Rattler Band ahead of competition