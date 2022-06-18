COMMUNITY IN UNITY: San Marcos takes part in annual Juneteenth festivities

The San Marcos community took part in Juneteenth celebrations this weekend, hosted by Juneteenth Foundation, Inc., Dunbar Heritage Association and Calaboose African American History Museum. Juneteenth commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. The day is celebrated on June 19, marking the day Union Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston to enforce the emancipation of Texas’ slaves on June 19, 1865.

Hays County Commissioner Debbie Gonzales Ingalsbe serving as a judge at the Dunbar Heritage Association barbecue cookoff.

428th District Court Judge Bill Henry judging at the barbecue cookoff.

Elias Martinez displays a dessert at the Juneteenth Committee of San Marcos cake auction on Friday.

A cake donated by the League of Women Voters getting ready to be auctioned off.