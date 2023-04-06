Company announces acquisition of San Marcos hybrid emergency clinic

Intuitive Health have announced the acquisition of Premier ER & Urgent Care, a Texas-based hybrid emergency room and urgent care clinic with four Texas locations in San Marcos, Temple, Waco and Woodway.

The partnership expands Intuitive’s footprint to 23 hybrid emergency and urgent care locations.

The partnership will provide continued care across local Central Texas communities.

“Our mission at Premier ER & Urgent Care continues to be provide our communities with high-quality, cost-efficient medical care at their convenience,” Premier Chief Executive Officer Dr. John Hamilton said. “We’re proud to partner with the Intuitive team and look forward to our work together as we strive to improve health for everyone in our community.”

“Premier’s dual model of ER and Urgent Care facilities will continue to offer excellent care and a commitment to local medical services,” said Thom Herrmann, Chief Executive Officer of Intuitive. “Intuitive is dedicated to prioritizing patients’ needs through transparency, quality, and affordability, and this partnership will help build on our promise to provide the best accessible and convenient outpatient services.”

The acquisition of Premier is Intuitive’s second acquisition since 2015. Officials said that this partnership continues Intuitive’s hybrid emergency room and urgent care strategy that provides one convenient consumer health-based location for both emergency and urgent care services. It is meant to help eliminate the guesswork for patients unsure of where to go for care.

The unique care model creates cost-effective ways for patients to receive unscheduled care.

Beyond its home state of Texas, Intuitive has a growing network of sites outside of Texas in collaboration with health system partners to extend its differentiated care delivery model to patients nationwide.

Intuitive Health is a partner company of Altamont Capital Partners, a private investment firm.

The partnership was supported by Stellus Capital Management and City National Bank, with Ropes & Gray serving as Intuitive’s legal counsel.