Congressman Greg Casar meets with Texas State Honors Students

Congressman Greg Casar (D-Texas) met with students from the Texas State University Honors College to answer their questions on gun safety, federal funding for universities, immigration reform, tackling the climate crisis and more.

“The next generation of leaders are here at Texas State, and I was grateful for the chance to learn more about their experiences as students and community members,” Casar said. “Their wide range of questions — about connecting the Texas grid to helping students with immigrant or mixed status families — were thoughtful and inspiring. These Bobcats have a bright future, and I can’t wait to see what they do next.”

Casar represents Texas’s 35th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, which runs down I-35 from East Austin to Hays County to the West Side of San Antonio, and includes the majority of San Marcos.