Conley arrested for DWI, denies that he was intoxicated

Wimberley Independent School District Board of Trustee and former Hays County Commissioner Will Conley was arrested for driving while intoxicated on April 23. In addition to the DWI charge, he was also charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon, which stemmed from him having a gun in the vehicle while allegedly driving while intoxicated. Conley denies being intoxicated.

“It is an unfortunate situation,” Conley said. “I understand that law enforcement is in a difficult spot. That is a tough job, but I maintain my innocence. I was not intoxicated, and I look forward to going through the judicial process to confirm that. I did request to take a breathalyzer test, in which I was told that is not an option in the city of Kyle. So the only option then is to take a blood test and be processed, and that is what occurred. If anything, I am guilty of bad driving. Thank goodness nobody was hurt in the accident.”

According to the probable cause affidavit, Conley rear-ended a vehicle on Kohler’s Crossing in Kyle around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Conley told police that “he was not paying attention, and that the other cars were stopped, and he was unable to stop,” the affidavit said.

The police officer said he observed that Conley’s “speech was slow and that his eyes were watery, and his eyelids were droopy.” It also said he “seemed nervous and, in a hurry, to be on his way from the accident.” After stepping out of the vehicle, the affidavit said that Conley “was staggering a little bit and that his movements were sluggish.” The officer said that Conley initially stated that he had not drank alcohol that day.

Conley submitted to performing a field sobriety test. The affidavit said the officer performed the Horizontal Gaze Nystagmus, which is a sightbased test, as well as the Walk and Turn and One Leg Stand tests. The officer stated that he observed 13 of 18 potential “clues of intoxication” during the tests including using arms for balance, putting a foot down and failing to touch heel to toe, among other noted clues.

After the tests, the officer stated that he asked Conley again if he had anything to drink to which Conley stated “he had drank one mimosa at lunch,” according to the affidavit.

Conley was then put under arrest and asked if he had a firearm in the vehicle. He said there was a “firearm in the safe that is located within the center console.” Conley refused to provide a blood specimen. He was transported to Ascension Seton Hospital where a blood warrant was issued and a specimen taken.

“[The attention this has garnered] is part of being a public figure,” Conley said. “I take that responsibility, and I apologize for any poor reflection this creates for my family or our school district.”

Conley was released on a personal recognizance bond of $2,000 bail for each of the two charges.