Conservancy adds Hill Country easements

Texas Land Conservancy recently announced its 'successful completion of three new conservation easements' in the Texas Hill Country.

This region boasts the greatest number of pristine streams in the state and is home to countless rare and endemic plants and animals, making it crucial that the land remains undeveloped and in its natural state for generations to come.

The Las Palmas property, located in Real County and spanning over 1,203 acres, boasts over two miles of the upper Nueces River frontage, including its unspoiled waters and riparian corridor. The property's vast open space features lush savannah grasslands and shrublands, grazed by a herd of American bison, and wooded oak/ juniper hillsides that rise from the valley will remain untouched, thanks to the newly secured conservation easement.

The Cardwell Sunshine Ranch, situated in Sutton County and covering 993 acres, is the first conservation easement in the area. The property lies on the divide between the North and South forks of the Llano River. The upland savanna grasslands and shrublands contain native grasses that are particularly absent of invasive grasses, and the property provides vital ecosystem services to the surrounding area.

The Murray Hodges Oaks property, located in Kendall County and spanning 61 acres, is a modest Hill Country tract that supports diverse plant and wildlife. The property contains springs, riparian corridors, limestone bluffs, scenic views, and a classic oak/ juniper forest, which supports the golden-cheeked warbler.

'We are thrilled to announce the addition of these three conservation easements to our growing list of successful conservation efforts,' said TLC Executive Director, Mark Steinbach. 'These properties represent the best of what the Texas Hill Country has to offer and we are honored to work with landowners who share our commitment to protecting these unique and fragile ecosystems.'

TLC's conservation efforts have helped preserve thousands of acres of land across Texas, ensuring that future generations can enjoy the state's natural beauty and rich biodiversity. With the completion of these three conservation easements, TLC continues to make significant strides towards its goal of conserving Texas's natural resources for generations to come.

Texas Land Conservancy is a 501c3 statewide conservation organization founded in 1982. Their mission is to conserve natural areas in Texas and to protect the physical and ecological integrity of their water, wildlife habitat, native plant communities, and scenic landscapes. They work with communities, private landowners, government agencies, and other partners by using conservation easements to protect these natural treasures for the benefit of present and future generations. TLC currently protects 147,000 acres of land across Texas.