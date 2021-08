Serving as the backbone of the regional and national transportation network with 155,000 vehicles traveling through Interstate 35 each day, construction plans have been made for I-35 at State Highway 123 in San Marcos. The Texas Department of Transportation has planned the construction in order to improve safety, mobility and connectivity ...

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!