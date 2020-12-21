Contact tracing funding up for discussion

The Hays County Commissioners Court will vote on accepting a grant amendment to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) for COVID-19 funding to continue the county’s contact tracing program.

On May 12, the county accepted more than $300,000 of COVID-19 funding from DSHS which is set to end in March of 2021. The DSHS has approved a request to amend the grant category budget to utilize funds that were previously committed to supplies and equipment for additional materials and personnel that is needed to continue COVID-19 contact-tracing efforts.

The positions were previously funded with CARES funding that ends on Dec. 30.

In other business, the commissioners will vote on executing an Indigent Care Affiliation Agreement between Hays County and CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Health Care Corporation for participation in the Section 1115 Waiver Program, assisting Seton in addressing uncompensated care regionally.

They will also vote on executing a Padilla Consultation Agreement between Hays County and Capital Area Private Defender Service (CAPDS) involving the Regional Padilla Compliance Pilot Project that will be paid for by a Technical Assistance Grant awarded by the Texas Indigent Defense Commission (TIDC).

Hays County once had a similar agreement with myPadilla for connecting defense attorneys with immigration expertise which was funded by this same grant, however, that agreement ended on Oct. 31. Upon approval, CAPDS would take over the Padilla consultation services for Hays County, effective.

The commissioners will also vote on accepting a $100,000 grant donation from The Burdine Johnson Foundation for Phase Four of the Hays County Historical Jail Restoration Project.

The final phase of the restoration will include restoring the interior of the building including ADA accessibility. In addition, this phase will provide electricity to the building and provide for the installation of HVAC systems.

They will later vote on authorizing the county judge to support the Downtown Association in collaboration with the Dunbar Heritage Association, Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos and the Indigenous Cultures Institute who have joined together to create a mural of inspiration called Celebrate Diversity. The effort would use $250 of the County Judge's available community program fund.

There will also be discussion in relation to the Hays County Human Resources Department to continue to make purchases utilizing wellness funds associated with the county's United Healthcare plan.