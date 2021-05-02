CONWAY A CROWD-PLEASER

Above, Former Counselor to the President of the United States Kellyanne Conway speaks at the Hays County Republican Party Lincoln-Reagan Dinner as the guest of honor on Thursday. Daily Record photo by Lance Winter
Above left, Lt. Col. Allen West — Republican Party of Texas chairman — leads attendees at the Hays County Republican Party Lincoln-Reagan Dinner through the U.S. and Texas pledges. Above, middle, State Sen. Donna Campbell delivers the invocation. Above right, U.S. Congressman Roger Williams speaks at Thursday's event. Daily Record photos by Lance Winter