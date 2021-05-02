Sorry, you need to enable JavaScript to visit this website.
CONWAY A CROWD-PLEASER

Above, Former Counselor to the President of the United States Kellyanne Conway speaks at the Hays County Republican Party Lincoln-Reagan Dinner as the guest of honor on Thursday. Daily Record photo by Lance Winter

Above left, Lt. Col. Allen West — Republican Party of Texas chairman — leads attendees at the Hays County Republican Party Lincoln-Reagan Dinner through the U.S. and Texas pledges. Above, middle, State Sen. Donna Campbell delivers the invocation. Above right, U.S. Congressman Roger Williams speaks at Thursday's event. Daily Record photos by Lance Winter

Above, Hays County Republican Party Chairman Bob Parks presents the Mary Joe Roddie award to Carla Caskey Sisk during Tuesday's Lincoln-Reagan Dinner. Daily Record photo by Lance Winter

Sun, 05/02/2021 - 5:00am

It was a star-studded Conservative lineup coming together for the Hays County Republican Party Lincoln-Reagan Dinner in San Marcos. More than 600 gathered at the Embassy Suites San Marcos Hotel and Conference Center for the annual fundraiser on Thursday. Several heavy hitters of the Republican Party, including Lt. Col. Allen ...

