Council allocates funding for 'Community Wellness Initiative'

Now more than ever mental health is an important issue that is frequently addressed. With many in need of resources and support, the City of San Marcos will further assist marginalized communities after city council approved the allocation of $43,500 to invest in the “Community Wellness Initiative.”

Two non-profit organizations including Mano Amiga and Seek Institute along with The Bail Project developed the initiative to provide mental health and wellness support in San Marcos to those within the Hays County Jail and immigrant community.

“We serve communities directly impacted by criminalization, or immigration and in our conversations with these folks, we identified that there was a severe mental health need, particularly, you know, during COVID,” said Eric Martinez, policy director for Mano Amiga.

The collaboration among the nonprofits began over a year ago with Mano Amiga referring clients to Seek Institute to provide programming and services.

According to the Seek Institute’s website, “We connect individuals and communities to culturally competent mental health services, with a focus on creating access for groups that typically face barriers to care.”

The collaboration between Mano Amiga, Seek Institute and The Bail Project has allowed for services such as group and individual teletherapy services in Spanish for those within the immigrant community; individual and family counseling for Hays County bail-fund recipients; and group and individual teletherapy for San Marcos teachers.

“T​​he Bail Project has a referral system, a screening process and part of their screening process is asking people if they need mental health support, and if they do, then Seek will provide those services with their licensed clinical physicians,” said Martinez, who also highlighted both the fiscal and moral benefits of these services with the community.

“We still are saving the county and taxpayers significant amount of funding, while also, you know, helping people reintegrate back into society and receive the support that they otherwise might not have,” Martinez said.

The city council unanimously approved the funding for the initiative along with several other human service agencies during their meeting last Tuesday.

“This is beneficial to people impacted by criminalization or immigration,” Martinez said. “This is going to be a great benefit and has in the past and we're happy to see the program being expanded.”