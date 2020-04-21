Council to amend budget for COVID-19 response

City Council will discuss amending the budget to contribute $50,000 each to the general, water/wastewater and electric utility funds for activities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Councilmembers will also receive an update from Public Safety Director Chase Stapp and Emergency Management Coordinator Rachel Ingle on COVID-19 in the community and disaster recovery plans.

The Cite and Release Ordinance is scheduled for a final vote, however local organizations and individuals are calling for a postponement after this weekend’s tragic loss of San Marcos Police Officer Justin Putman.

The ordinance would guide police officers on when to give citations rather than arrests for low-level, nonviolent misdemeanors.

In other business, city council will vote on an amendment to the Airport Project Participation Agreement between the city and Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) authorizing the city’s acceptance of a grant from TXDOT for the construction of a box hangar and other developments. The project will increase from $881,200.00 to $920,447.00.

Another item will consider reducing the speed limit from 30 miles per hour to 25 miles per hour along the 500 block of Harvey Street between North Street and Blanco Street.