Council to consider temporary water sale to Kyle

The San Marcos City Council is set to possibly approve an agreement to sell water to the city of Kyle, hold a public hearing and consider annexing 55 acres of land for La Cima Phase 6 into the city and consider rezoning that same land from Future Development to Character District-4 at the regularly scheduled meeting today at 6 p.m.

The council is set to consider approving an agreement to sell water to the city of Kyle on a temporary basis.

The council will hold a public hearing and consider annexing into the city approximately 55 acres of land generally located at the southeast corner of West Centerpoint Road and Central Park Loop in the La Cima Development for La Cima Phase 6.

Beyond the annexation, the council will consider amending the official zoning map of the city by rezoning the same 55 acres from Future Development District to Character District-4 or, subject to consent of the owner, another less intense zoning district classification. Character District 4 allows for a variety of residential uses and limited commercial uses at corners.

The council consider approval of Economic Development Incentives under Chapter 380 of the Texas Local Government Code for a grocery store development. Such incentives may include property and sales tax rebates up to five years from the adoption of the resolution.

The council will hold a discussion regarding leasing practices on student housing and provide direction to City Manager Stephanie Reyes.

The council is set to consider approval of an approximately $300,000 agreement with Kimley- Horn and Associates, Inc., to provide on-call Transportation Planning and Design Services.

The council is set to consider a $126,444 fourth Change in Service to the professional services agreement with BGE, Inc., relating to the Wallace Offsite Drainage Improvements Project for a total contract price of $1,636,218.

The council is set to possibly approve an agreement with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality for grant funding in an amount not to exceed $120,000 to help support construction costs associated with the Sessom Creek Stream Restoration, Phase 2 project.

The council is set to consider approval of a $1,000,000 annual contract with The Pounds Group, LLC, dba Sullivan Contracting Services, through the Choice Partners Purchasing Cooperative for Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity of concrete construction services for the Public Works Department.

The council is set to consider approving an agreement with Clint Jones, owner of Fleming Farms, Highlander S M Two, Rattler Ridge, LP., and JLBC 710 Investments, LLC, owner of Sedona South, to provide for the sharing of costs for the construction of a Wastewater Treatment Plant, which will serve their developments and other city needs.

The meeting can be viewed in person at City Hall or online at san-marcos-tx.granicus. com/ViewPublisher. php?view_id=9.