Council to consider use of potential housing, services, infrastructure grant

The San Marcos City Council is set to receive a staff presentation and hold a public hearing for the use of Community Development Block Grant Funds and consider the sale of Edwards Aquifer Water and treated potable water to County Line Special Utility District at the regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. today.

The council is set to receive a staff presentation and hold a public hearing to receive comments for or against the use of $1,421,152 in Community Development Block Grant funding for housing, social services, public facilities and infrastructure and the selection of projects for the 2024-2025 Community Development Block Grant Action Plan.

The council is set to consider approval of an amendment agreement providing for revised rates and quantities in the city’s agreement for the sale of Edwards Aquifer Water on a temporary basis to the County Line Special Utility District and extending the agreement through 2026.

The council is set to possibly approve an amended agreement providing for the city to sell additional potable treated water on a wholesale basis to the County Line Special Utility District for an additional two years with the option for further extensions.

The council is set to consider approval of an Advance Funding Agreement with the state of Texas, acting through the Texas Department of Transportation for a transportation alternatives set-aside project for the IH-35 Shared Use Pathway Connection Project.

The council is set to consider approving a renewal for a term of one-year of the license agreement that grants a non-exclusive license to Pheenix USH, LLC., doing business as SPIN, that enables SPIN’s shared micro-mobility devices such as electric scooters and electric bicycles to be operated within city rights-of-way.

The council is set to consider authorizing the Center for Archaeological Studies at Texas State to nominate the site known as the Zatopec site for a State Antiquities Landmark designation by the Texas Historical Commission. Amy Reid, assistant director at the Center for Archaeological Studies at Texas State University, recently reached out to the Parks and Recreation Department to request permission to nominate the Zatopec Site within Purgatory Creek Natural Area for State Antiquities Landmark designation. A portion of this site is currently protected by the city, with a fence installed as part of the Wonder World Extension project requirements. The site is situated on Dante Trail shortly after entering Lower Purgatory.

The council is set to consider authorizing the submission of the Taskforce Grant Application to the Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority in the amount of $55,900 to support the addition of ten license plate reader cameras.

The council is set to receive a staff presentation and hold a public hearing to receive comments for or against amending the regulations and standards of the Paso Robles (Kissing Tree) Planned Development District, consisting of approximately 1,338 acres of land, generally located in the area of Centerpoint Road and Hunter Road, establishing, among other things, a reduction in the total number of residential units in the Mixed Use portion of the development west of Hunter Road, and allowing all of those residential units to be active adult dwelling units for use by adults aged 55 and over.

The council is set to receive a staff presentation and hold a public hearing to receive comments for or against amending the project plan and reinvestment zone financing plan for Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 4 - Kissing Tree, to increase reimbursements to the developer by $16,000,000 and to add eligible project costs for completing the Centerpoint Road four lane extension, changing the water storage tank to an elevated storage tank and upgrading a water line.

The council is set to consider authorizing a change in service to the Wastewater Treatment Facilities Operations Agreement with Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc., to add provisions for engineering design and replacement of a centrifuge and diffusers by Archer Western in an amount not-to-exceed $6,716,477.

The meeting can be viewed in person at City Hall or online at sanmarcos- tx.granicus.com/ ViewPublisher.php?view_ id=9.