Council considers $500K award to social services

The San Marcos City Council is set to award $500,000 to various social service agencies.

As recommended by the Human Services Advisory Board, the following agencies are recommended to receive funding in various amounts: Any Baby Can, Cenikor Foundation, Central Texas Dispute Resolution Center, Combined Community Action, Community Action, Family Justice Center, Girls Empowerment Network, Greater San Marcos Youth Council, Hands of Hope, Hays County Food Bank, Hays Caldwell Women’s Center, Hays County Child Protective Board, Nosotros La Gente, Pet Prevent A Litter, The Salvation Army, School Fuel, San Marcos Housing Authority, SMCISD Age Parenting Program, San Marcos Youth Service Bureau, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Scheib Opportunity Center and Southside Community Center.

The councilmembers will also vote to adopt the Community Development Block Grant Action Plan with the revised allocation of $722K of CDBG entitlement funds for the 2020-2021 program year.

The revised plan allocates funding to Habitat for Humanity housing counseling, CASA’s advocacy services for abused and neglected children, home rehabilitation through the Southside Community Center, repairs and homebuyer assistance through the city’s community initiatives, and a project to make Centro Cultural Hispano de San Marcos more accessible and energy efficient through renovations.

In other business, city council will consider amending the San Marcos City Code related to flood damage prevention by creating enhanced floor damage prevention and mitigation standards.

City staff will bring back a contract with Goodwill Temporary Services, Inc. through for janitorial services for the City of San Marcos in the estimated amount of $634K. The councilmembers asked city staff to consider hazard pay for those who are working through COVID-19.

The councilmembers will also appoint someone to represent the City of San Marcos as a voting member of the Hays County Local Homeless Coalition.

The council is set to vote on a change in service to the agreement with Strategic Government Resources for the Interim Finance Director position by increasing the contract by $40K, bringing the total contract price to $165K.

There will be a public hearing about amending the project plan and reinvestment zone financing plan for Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 4 - Kissing Tree, to increase the reimbursement to the developer by $10 million and add eligible projects costs for water testing over a five-year period in the amount not to exceed $265K.

Wednesday’s city council meeting will take place at 6 p.m. and can be viewed virtually at sanmarcostx.gov/videos.

Those wishing to participate in the public comment portion of the meeting much email citizencomment@sanmarcostx.gov prior to 12 p.m. on Wednesday. A call in number to join by phone or link will be provided for participation on a mobile device, laptop or desktop computer.