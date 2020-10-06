Council considers opposing new post office spot

The San Marcos City Council drafted a resolution opposing the relocation of the city’s only Post Office to be considered during Wednesday’s regular city council meeting.

The resolution requests immediate action by the United States Postal Service, the Postmaster General and both houses of the United States Congress to relocate the United States Postal Service retail services in San Marcos to a different location that is safer and more convenient.

The draft cites the nearby busy intersection, high flow of traffic and significant flooding as reasons that the selected location 900 Bugg Lane needs to be changed. The post office is currently located at 210 S. Stagecoach Trail.

In other business the councilmembers will consider approving a five-year extension of the agreement with Texas Disposal Systems, Inc. for the collection and disposal of solid waste and recyclable materials after a lengthy discussion at the last city council meeting, which considered going out for bid to ensure a competitive rate.

The decision to extend the contract was made with the knowledge that anytime during the next five years, the city can decide to terminate the contract and go out for bid. The change in service will result in an estimated annual increase of $400,000.

The city council will also create, appoint and implement a steering committee charged with assisting in the City’s Comprehensive Plan rewrite.

They will later consider approval of a contract with Montoya Anderson Construction, Inc. for the Hopkins Street Multi-Use Bike and Pedestrian Project.

In the city council work session, there will be an update from City Manager Bert Lumbreras about the progress of negotiations with Hays County to repair and rehabilitate Cape’s Dam and Mill Race on the San Marcos River.

Wednesday’s city council meeting can be watched online at www.sanmarcostx.gov/videos at 6 p.m.

Residents can speak during the citizen comment portion of the meeting by emailing citizencomment@sanmarcostx.gov prior to 12 p.m. on Wednesday. A call in number to join by phone or link will be provided for participation on a mobile device, laptop or desktop computer.