Council continues Animal Services Committee talks

Councilmembers continued discussions regarding the Animal Services Council Committee during Tuesday’s San Marcos City Council meeting.

“The reason why I put it on the agenda was for this committee, a council committee to educate and engage the community regarding animal services, we have our live outcome that we’re working on improving that rate and we want to see an entire community dedicated to protecting animals and saving lives,” said Mayor Jane Hughson.

Hughson wants the committee to work closely with the Hays County Animal Advocates and partners with the San Marcos Regional Animal Shelter to ensure advertising and adoption events.

“This is not intended to replace the Animal Advisory Committee or to manage the aspects of the shelter or to get into personnel, that’s the job of the city staff. We are here to see how else we can help with outreach to the community,” Hughson said.

Councilmember Shane Scott voiced that he was in favor of the creation of this committee, nominating himself and Councilmember Alyssa Garza to serve on it. Hughson also nominated herself to serve on the committee to which the council voted in favor of 7-0.

In other business, a discussion was held regarding the City Council Packet Meetings amongst the councilmembers. Previously, the council discussed and voted 3-3 in regards to the Friday packet meetings.

The previously held packet meetings consisted of council reading and going through the city council meeting packets.

Councilmembers Mark Gleason, Jude Prather and Saul Gonzales voiced that they were not in favor of bringing the packet meetings back.

“I’m not for bringing them back either, I think we’ve done a pretty good job with the message board I find it very informative and I think it does a good job replacing what the packet meetings were intended and it’s open to the public so, I’ll be a no on bringing it back,” Gleason said.

Ultimately, the council agreed to not bring the packet meetings back.

During the meeting councilmembers also voted in favor of amending the Official Zoning Map of the City by rezoning approximately 3.59 acres of land, generally located at the Northwest Corner of Highway 123 and Clovis Barker Road intersection, from “FD” Future Development District to “CM” Commercial District.

For the complete meeting and full agenda, visit http://san-marcos-tx.granicus.com/ViewPublisher.php?view_id=9.