Council to discuss use of millions in CARES funding

Tuesday’s San Marcos City Council meeting will be the first post-election meeting with all four recently elected members sitting on the dais, following Dec. 8's runoff.

Mayor Jane Hughson returns for another term and Councilmember Mark Gleason takes a seat as the city council discusses CARES Act funding, utility disconnections for non-payment, a moratorium on financial incentives for residential developments and many appointments to boards and commissions.

Related to COVID-19, the councilmembers will discuss the use of approximately $2.5 million in available funding from CARES support.

The state of Texas allocated $3,655,630 in CARES Act money from the federal government for the purpose of medical, public health, payroll expenses, economic support, and other related expenses; city staff will be providing a proposal of the expenses including PPE, mobile computers, a phone system upgrade and others.

Coucilmembers will also be discussing reinstating utility disconnections for non-payment in January after the holidays per staff recommendation. Due to COVID-19, city council agreed to halt disconnections in March. In July, they approved extending the freeze on disconnects through September, although it currently remains on hold.

They will also discuss establishing a moratorium on financial incentives for residential developments including Public Improvement Districts, Tax Increment Reinvestment Zones and Chapter 380 Economic Development Grants until the city has completed revision of its Comprehensive Plan and determined if there is a need to offer such incentives.

The city council passed a similar resolution in 2015, although it expired last month, to allow them to see how the market responded to the influx of new units.

In other business, the councilmembers will consider renewing the contract with Techline, Inc. through a Cooperative Purchasing Interlocal Agreement with the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA), for the provision of materials and supplies to be used by the San Marcos Electric Utility in an estimated annual amount of $4 million. The contract would authorize three additional annual renewals.

They will also consider renewing an agreement with McCoy Tree Surgery, through a Cooperative Purchasing Interlocal Agreement with the LCRA, for tree trimming services for the San Marcos Electric Utility in an estimated annual amount of $1.6 million along with three additional annual renewals.

Councilmembers will later vote on creating the Community Development Block Grant-Mitigation Advisory Committee and designate initial members.

They will also make nominations and appointments or reappointments to fill vacancies of 12 committees and boards as well as five positions on Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) Number 5, two positions in TIRZ Number 5 and two members to the Capital Area Metropolitan Transportation Policy Board.