Council faces vote to shape future of downtown

The San Marcos City Council is set to consider approval of the Downtown Area Plan including options for the CM Allen lot on the river, which could entail at some point various degrees of partial development and greenspace.

The goal of this plan as outlined in city documents is to illustrate the city's intent only for the future use of certain designated areas; it would not impact current use of those same areas as it is not a mandate.

The plan explores the possibility of encouraging new parkland or development downtown by finalizing specific options that have drawn widespread public attention.

For example, those interested in additional parkland and protection of the river are advocating that what is known as Option 2 be reconsidered, as it represents a position that is conservation- centered as opposed to other options offering more of a compromise for future growth speculation.

The council is also set to consider final approval of the Vision SMTX Comprehensive Plan as well as several large purchases during its regularly scheduled meeting Monday–a day earlier than most city council meetings, as Election Day is Tuesday.

The council is set to approve the Downtown Area Plan, which includes a focus on historic and cultural character, parking, public amenities, streetscape enhancements and housing. The council received an information presentation on aspects of the plan on Aug. 2, 2022 and again on Feb. 7 of this year. Finally, a public hearing was held on Oct. 17. At that time, the council chose to postpone action on the plan until the meeting on Monday in order for city staff to incorporate new information from council members.

Initially, there were three options addressing what to do about the last remaining river lot on CM Allen Parkway.

Option One would propose the area be fully developed in the future. Option 2 suggests conserving it as greenspace and Option 3 incorporates a blend of development and greenspace.

The city received a recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission for Option 2. The council later voted for Option 3 (a blend of greenspace and development) in the last meeting.

Recently offered public comments show some in the community favoring Option 2–for reasons having to do with encouraging environmental protections, with flood mitigation being the most cited. The council noted that it had received 27 letters from the community— 26 of which were in favor of Option 2. According to city officials, the council in considering the Downtown Area Plan may consider including amendments proposed during the Monday meeting.

The council is also set to cast a final vote whether or not to adopt the city's proposed Vision SMTX Comprehensive Plan. If adopted, the Preferred Scenario Map would replace what is now on tap for the city, its Vision San Marcos: A River Runs Through Us.

The court is set to consider the approval of a change in service with an added cost of $66,265, for Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc., in order to add final design, bidding and construction phase engineering services for the Hopkins Street/Guadalupe Street intersection improvements.

The court is set to consider approval of a change order for the construction contract with Rural Electric, Inc. for a wastewater treatment plant electric backup distribution. The change would increase the contract price by $96,701.

The court is set to consider approval for the purchase of 70 BolaWraps with cartridges and equipment that would cost $112,211 for the San Marcos Police Department. According to wrap.com, a BolaWrap is a handheld device that deploys a non-lethal restraint in the form of a 7.5-foot Kevlar tether. For more information on what will be considered go to sanmarcostx. gov/Agenda-Center/ViewFile/Agenda/_ 11062023-3650.