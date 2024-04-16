Council to give final consideration to Lindsey Street Development

The San Marcos City Council is set to give final consideration to the Lindsey Street and North Street Development, hold a discussion regarding the possible implementation of paid parking at Rio Vista Park and consider the granting of economic development incentives for a grocery store development.

The council will give final consideration to multiple items related to the proposed housing development on Lindsey Street and North Street including an amendment in the preferred scenario map in the current and future comprehensive plan to change 1.139 acres located southwest of the intersection between Lindsey Street and North Street from Existing Neighborhood to High Intensity.

The council is set to give final consideration to rezoning approximately 1.94 acres of land located at the south side of Lindsey Street between North Comanche Street and North Street and southwest of the intersection between Lindsey Street and North Street from Multifamily 12, 18 and 24 — referring to the amount of multifamily units allowed per acre — to Character District-5 and Character District-5 Downtown or another less intense zoning district classification. Character District-5 is primarily intended to provide a variety of residential, retail, service and commercial uses. Character District-5 Downtown is intended to provide for mixed use, pedestrian oriented development in downtown. To promote walkability and to encourage street level retail activity.

The council is set to possibly approve a request for a Conditional Use Permit to allow a purpose-built student housing development generally located on the south side of Lindsey Street between North Comanche Street and North Street and southwest of the intersection between Lindsey Street and North Street.

For other agenda items, the council will hold a discussion regarding the Parks and Recreation Board Recommendation Resolution to request the city council implement paid parking in Rio Vista Park.

The council is set to consider supporting the granting of Economic Development Incentives under Chapter 380 of the Texas Local Government Code for a grocery store development, such incentives to include property and sales tax abatements for up to five years from the adoption of the proposed resolution.

The court is set to consider approval of a sale not to exceed $31,100,000 of Combination Tax and Revenue Certificates of Obligation, Series 2024, levying an ad valorem tax and pledging certain surplus revenues in support of the certificates for constructing, equipping, acquiring or designing the city's water and wastewater system. It includes technology improvements, streets, sidewalks, public safety facilities, fire station improvements, stormwater management for flood control and drainage, electric utility system and the payment of professional services for these improvements.

The council is set to consider approval of a $3,896,204 contract with Ardurra, Inc. for a second Wastewater Treatment Plant Project.

The council is set to consider an approximately $2,595,871 an On-Call Professional Services Agreement with Freese and Nichols, Inc., for engineering planning, design, permitting and bid and construction phase services related to potential upgrades required for the Wastewater System.

The council is set to possibly approve a $553,392 purchase of a Freightliner Chassis with Vactor 2100i from Doggett Freightliner of South Texas LLC., through the Texas Buyboard Purchasing Cooperative for use by the Water/Wastewater Department. According to the website, the Vactor is a sewer cleaning vehicle.

The council is set to consider approving a $147,009 agreement with Kimley Horn and Associates, Inc. for professional engineering services for the Rattler Road Waterline Extension Project.

The council is set to consider reallocation of $982,063 in funds received by the city of San Marcos under the American Rescue Plan to support the recovery of the community from COVID-19.

The council is set to consider a renewal agreement with Austin Wood Recycling, Inc. for wood grinding services for the Neighborhood Enhancement Department and increasing the contract amount by $26,000.00 for a total contract amount of $130,000.