Council to hear new update on Comp Plan

San Marcos City Council is set to receive an update from staff and the Comprehensive Plan Ad Hoc Council regarding the VisionSMTX++ plan, consider rezoning approximately 18 acres of land near I-35 and Centerpoint Road to Light Industrial and consider the approval of several contracts ranging from $118,654 to $537,510 at the regularly scheduled meeting at 6 p.m. today.

The council will receive an update from staff and the Comprehensive Plan Ad Hoc Council Committee, including the committee’s recommendations for additional public outreach on VisionSMTX++ with Council amendments. The council will hold a discussion regarding such recommendations and any matters concerning the plan and consider a motion to set a new public hearing date for approval of the Comprehensive Plan on second reading that would be after the committee’s final recommendations regarding the plan for consideration by the city council.

The council is set to consider, on the first of two readings, rezoning approximately 18.84 acres of land generally located 3,300 ft. east of IH-35 near Centerpoint Road from Character District-5 to Light Industrial or another less intense zoning district classification.

The council will consider a $537,510 contract with Sullivan Contracting Services for remodel and construction for the city of San Marcos Municipal Complex.

The council is set to consider $271,000 for the city’s acquisition of a wastewater line easement and right-ofway from Two Rivers Interests, LP for the installation and perpetual operation of wastewater improvements in the area south and east of the intersection of Staples Road and Old Bastrop Highway. The council previously authorized staff to initiate proceedings to acquire the easement by use of the power of eminent domain.

The council is set to possibly approve a change order in the amount of $89,924 relating to the Hills of Hays Drainage Improvements Project to provide for the construction of a sanitary sewer main.

The council is set to consider approving a $198,852 contract with Teledyne ISCO for the purchase of a LaserFlow Sensor and related equipment for the purpose of monitoring the wastewater system for inflow and infiltration. This equipment is placed in manholes throughout the city for detection of water levels. This purchase is exempt from competitive bidding per Texas Local Government Code, Section 252.022.

The council is set to consider approval of a $160,000 contract for services for the San Marcos Police Department. Funding for this purchase comes from American Rescue Plan funds previously allocated by the council. The Police Department has obtained a quote from Lower Colorado River Authority, which provides the first responder radio transmission service, to provide and install a dispatch console. According to the agenda, this will enable more staff to have working positions in the 911 center during emergencies and as the city continues to grow.

The council is set to consider approval of a $118,654.32 contract with Fischer Scientific through Omnia Partners Cooperative Purchasing for water quality laboratory equipment to perform in-house analytical testing on public drinking water. The city’s Water Quality laboratory requires purchase of Aquion IC and Gallery Aqua Master laboratory equipment from Fisher Scientific to perform in-house analytical testing on public drinking water and wastewater for EPA and TCEQ regulatory compliance. According to the agenda, SMTX Utilities has multiple contracts with laboratories to perform our required analytical testing which requires procurement processes, contract management, quality assurance/ quality control oversight, coordination, data management and incorporation of the analytical results into the water quality department database. The agenda stated that the purchase of this capital outlay equipment for FY24 will improve customer experience because of quicker turnaround times. This would allow SMTX Utilities to have better control of internal costs, QA/QC oversight, staffing workload, productivity, and data management.

The council is set to consider an ordinance for final approval that prohibits the use of designated groundwater from beneath certain property and supports certification of a Municipal Setting Designation by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and a penalty clause. The agenda states that in 2020, the city of San Marcos acquired three properties located on S. Guadalupe. Before the purchase, environmental due diligence revealed the presence of contaminants of concern, specifically associated with dry cleaning activities. Both the property owner and the city reached an agreement to participate in the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality Voluntary Cleanup Program. The city then enlisted Chapman Engineering to oversee the clearance process, which included the drilling of monitoring wells and conducting comprehensive soil and water testing. These testing efforts are not only for initial observations but also for ongoing measurements to track changes over time. A Municipal Settings Designation from the TCEQ is a zoning tool that allows municipalities to establish specific geographic areas where certain land uses are permitted or restricted. A supporting ordinance has been presented to restrict groundwater uses in the designated area, which include human consumption or drinking, showering or bathing, cooking and irrigation of crops intended for human consumption. According to the city, the impact of the MSD on the property owners within the designated areas would be minimal because there is already an ordinance that limits the use of groundwater within the city limits due to the San Marcos Water utility.

The San Marcos City Council meeting can be viewed in person at City Hall or online at san-marcos- tx.granicus.com/View-Publisher.php?view_id=9.