Council meeting & budget policy workshop postponed

With weather and road conditions expected to worsen in the coming days, the City of San Marcos has decided to postpone this week’s Council meetings for the safety of City staff, elected officials, and community members.

City Council’s Regular Meeting originally scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 16 will now take place Wednesday, Feb. 24 beginning at 6 p.m. Council will meet in Executive Session at 4:30 p.m., prior to the Regular Meeting.

Consideration of the issuance of Texas Combination Tax and Revenue Certificates of Obligation scheduled on the February 16 agenda will be moved to February 24. The required delay notice has been posted near the front entrance to City Hall. The delay notice has also been posted on the City’s website and may be found at: http://sanmarcostx.gov/ AgendaCenter/ViewFile/Agenda/_ 02162021-2434

The meeting agenda will be posted no later than Friday, Feb. 19. Anyone wishing to participate during Citizen Comment must email citizencomment@sanmarcostx.gov no later than noon on the day of the meeting. A phone number or link will be provided for participation.

The Budget Policy Workshop originally scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 18 has been moved to Friday, Feb. 26. The workshop will begin at 11:30 a.m. and include a staff presentation followed by a discussion concerning the City’s Fiscal Year 2021-2022 Budget Policy.