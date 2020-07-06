Council to pen George Floyd resolution

The San Marcos City Council will workshop a resolution originally written condemning the killing of George Floyd, while simultaneously expressing support of the San Marcos Police Department’s use of force policies.

The resolution, written by Mayor Jane Hughson, will be reworked by all members of the council in a work session prior to the council meeting Tuesday at 3 p.m.

In COVID-19 response, there will be a public hearing during the regular meeting at 6 p.m. discussing the use $105,530 of the Community Development Block Grant-Coronavirus Response (CDBG-CV) funds to create a COVID-19 Testing Program as part of the CDBG 2019-2020 Action Plan.

To speak at the public hearing, email citizencomment@sanmarcostx.gov prior to 12 p.m. on Tuesday. A call-in number will be provided for participation.

They will also continue discussions on whether to return to normal utility billing operations for non-payment, foregoing waived late fees and payment plans, which have been occurring throughout the pandemic.

There will also be a discussion about a recommended resolution from the Main Street Advisory Board for an emergency installation of curbside pickup parking spaces for COVID-19 Small Business Operations.

Another recommended resolution from the Parks and Recreation Board will be discussed to potentially create a River Benefit Parking District with paid parking to support city parks.

Another reading of a resolution will bring council to consider supporting the submission of a grant to the Lyda Hill Lone Star Grant Program by the San Marcos River Foundation in partnership with the City of San Marcos and San Marcos Greenbelt Alliance to fund a trail connecting Purgatory Creek to the Spring Lake Natural Area.

Council will also consider approving the transfer of $100,000 from the Permanent Art Fund to the Art and Cultural Grants.