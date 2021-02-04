Council postpones zoning for RV, boat storage

The San Marcos City Council voted to postpone the zoning of a proposed RV and boat storage facility, adjacent to the Blanco River and Interstate 35.

Due to the Planning and Zoning Commission’s recommended denial of the zoning change from Community Commercial District to Heavy Commercial District, the council would have needed a supermajority to approve the rezoning.

“Our concern is that heavy commercial use allows for things we don't want out on the river or out on the interstate,” Mayor Jane Hughson said.

The request for heavy commercial zoning would not include any kind of special restrictions to mitigate the councilmembers’ concerns; fluid and oil runoff from the RVs and boats that would be washed into the river, or that the vehicles themselves may be swept away in a flood.

The developer proposed to use walls around the facility and assured it would be on the back of the property, allowing for retail use on the front end, closer to the highway.

Director of Planning and Development Services Shannon Mattingly warned that although the councilmembers thought this particular use may be acceptable with negotiation, rezoning opens up opportunities for other developers to do something different and potentially more toxic that is allowed under heavy commercial use.

“I appreciate the walls, but I can’t allow waste related services or something else happening right near the river,” Councilmember Mark Gleason said.

In the end the vote was postponed to allow the developer to create some possible environmental precaution contingencies that might swing the council’s approval.

“I’m a yes if we can make it work,” Councilmember Shane Scott said. “If it’s not going to affect the river... I think it should have the opportunity somehow to find a way instead of just saying no.”

In other business, the councilmembers voted to approve on the final readings, an ordinance amending Chapter 2, of the Code of Ethics of the San Marcos City Code. The amendments require ethics complaints to be sworn before a notary public and establishes a 12-month time period to file a complaint regarding an alleged violation.

The councilmembers also approved an agreement with Keep Texas Beautiful to provide for the award to the Keep San Marcos Beautiful Initiative, as a subrecipient, of up to $100K in Trash Free Waters Grant Funds from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Scott brought forward an amendment to a previous ordinance to allow homeowners to conduct lawful repairs and construction on their properties, even if they do not reside there. Examples given were rental properties or mother-in-law homes.

The council had a consensus of support, and the item will come forward for approval at a future council meeting.