Council to Receive Presentation on Mitigation Project

During Tuesday’s San Marcos City Council meeting, councilmembers will receive a presentation and updates regarding the Blanco Riverine Flood Mitigation project.

Staff will present a status update and the results of the independent technical review of modeling for the Blanco Riverine Flood Mitigation Project, as directed by the city council.

The project consists of a berm/ floodwall structure located between River Road and the Blanco River to contain floodwaters up to the 50-year flood event and a relief channel to convey and control flood waters from the Blanco River to the San Marcos River.

This would attempt to prevent the Blanco River from overflowing into the Blanco Gardens neighborhood.

In other business, the council will consider the approval of a reallocation of no more than $53,775 of American Rescue Plan Funds from the Together for a Cause organization.

The funding would provide for certain direct payments to local hotels that are housing individuals negatively impacted by the pandemic. Previously, the Hays County Commissioners Court approved the implementation of a COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERA).

For individuals that meet program criteria, this program may help with rental, utility and late fee assistance for applicants who have had difficulty paying rent due to the pandemic.

Council members will further discuss the establishment of a Mexican American and Indigenous Heritage and Cultural District.

Previously, a community meeting was held to discuss the district. Representatives in favor of the district then reported to the Neighborhood Commissioners during the October board meeting that the community meeting was well received.

The cultural district would recognize the first four established Mexican American neighborhoods in San Marcos including the East Guadalupe Neighborhood which count as the first and second, El Barrio de la Victoria (Victory Gardens Neighborhood) and El Barrio del Pescado (Wallace Addition).

During the meeting, council will also hold a discussion regarding a recommended resolution of the Animal Shelter Advisory Committee in regards to revisions to their bylaws.

In an attempt to provide planning efficiency related to the meetings, council will consider the approval for the 2022 city council meeting schedule.

Those looking to participate in the meeting can send comments via email to citizencomment@sanmarcostx.gov prior to 12 p.m. on Tuesday.



Residents looking to watch Tuesday’s regular meeting can do so online beginning at 6 p.m. at http://sanmarcostx.gov/421/City-Council-Videos-Archives or on Grande channel 16 or Spectrum channel 10.