Council will consider container ban, low-income housing tax credits

The San Marcos City Council has a full agenda at its regularly scheduled meeting set for 6 p.m. today, including considering amendments to the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Policy, that allows for assistance with a lower percentage of income used for housing. The council is also set to discuss a single- use beverage container ban and cooler size limitation for riverfront parks, as well as consider $2 million dollar purchase of 108 work vehicles for various city departments and consider provision of American Rescue Plan Act funding for various entities.

The council will consider amendments to the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Policy section of the Affordable/Workforce Housing Policy. Currently, to qualify a person must pay 30 percent of the median income on housing, and the change would make the requirement 15 to 25 percent of income on housing to qualify for the tax credit.

The council is set to hold discussion regarding the Parks and Recreation Board recommendation to create a single-use beverage container ban and cooler size limitation per person within the city’s riverfront parks. The board recommends the adoption of the restrictions only become effective after a specific enforcement plan and funding source for that plan are adopted and direction is provided to the City Manager.

The council will consider the use of a $60,000 increase over the next five years to the Job Analyses and Compensation Study Contract in order to provide additional job classification analyses and job compensation studies to include increases for inflation and standard of living. The breakdown of the funding is as follows: $20,000 for the initial study with classification of additional jobs and benefits and merit pay, $20,000 for the first update in two to three years and $20,000 for the second update in four to five years.

The council will consider the approval of an agreement with Enterprise Fleet Management, Inc. for $2,115,083 to purchase 108 vehicles for use by several city departments.

The council will consider creating a funding agreement with San Marcos Consolidated Independent School District in order to use $445,000 of American Rescue Plan Act funds for the installation of a new generator at San Marcos High School. The council will consider another funding agreement with the school district in order to use $125,000 of ARPA funds for establishing a Parenting Partners Program, which will provide English and Spanish curriculum, resources, professional development and coaching to build the capacity of the district to empower families as vital contributors to their children’s academic success.

The court will consider the use of $200,000 of ARPA funding to go toward the establishment of a new facility for the Hays County Food Bank.

The council will hear a staff presentation and consider allocation of $550,000 of Human Services Grant funding portion of the city’s general funds and $100,000 of ARPA funds to go toward nonprofit agencies. A board has been appointed to evaluate the nonprofits in town with the goal of selecting the programs that will have the most impact on the highest priority needs of this community. The board is suggesting, based on the analysis: $45,000 to go to Prevent-A-Litter for spay and neuter services, $25,000 to Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center for the Sexual Assault Program, $15,000 for Community Action Meals on Wheels Program, $25,000 for Hays County Child Protective Services Board, $50,000 to Hays-Caldwell Women’s Center for transitional housing, $5,000 to Nosotros La Gente for the Coats Program and $10,000 to Nosotrols La Gente for the shoe drive.

The court will consider the approval of a threeyear lease of space at City Hall Complex Building 2 for Austin Community College distance learning programs in order to provide workforce training classes.

The council will consider annexations of approximately 18 acres of land, located in the northeast corner of Hwy. 123 and Redwood Rd. intersection in Hays County, Texas. Water and wastewater services will be provided by the city of San Marcos and electricity will be provided by Bluebonnet. The council will then consider a zoning change for that land from Future Development to Character District- 5, which allows for mixed uses and encourages walkability.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. and can be viewed in person at City Hall or via this link: sanmarcos- tx.granicus.com/ ViewPublisher.php?view_ id=9 .