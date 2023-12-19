Council will consider further postponement of Comp Plan

The San Marcos City Council is set to consider further postponement of the Vision SMTX Comprehensive Plan in order to give more time for public input, could consider a reallocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds and additional funds to the contract for ARPA fund consulting firm and could consider several large purchases and contract increases. The regularly scheduled meeting is set for 6 p.m.

The council is set to discuss the possibility of the postponement of the consideration for the Vision SMTX Comprehensive Plan in order to allow the City Council Comprehensive Plan Committee to conduct public outreach and develop final recommendations for the plan. The Vision SMTX Comprehensive Plan is meant to guide long-term decision making for key components such as housing, the environment, transportation and land use.

During the previous meeting in which this was discussed on Oct. 17, the council heard many comments from the public that felt outreach was not optimal and requested postponement of the decision. The council decided during that meeting to postpone the decision until January 16, 2024 and is now requesting additional time.

The comprehensive plan can be viewed at this link: visionsmtx.com/comprehensive- plan.

The court is set to approve the reallocation of $473,557.00 in funds received by the city of San Marcos under the American Rescue Plan to support the recovery of the community from COVID-19.

The court will consider an increase of $110,000 to the contract with Booth Management Consulting, LLC. for the oversight and compliance of ARPA fund reallocations. This would bring the total contract price to $220,000 and is in regard to the option to extend over a three year period.

The council is set to consider final approval of an amendment to the San Marcos City Code to change certain rules applicable to meetings of the council, boards and commissions and set an effective date.

The council is set to consider approval of a $79,957 change order to the professional design contract with Doucet & Associates for the Rio Vista Drainage Improvements design engineering, bid and construction phase services.

The court will consider a change in services agreement for $168,490 for the agreement with LNV, Inc. for professional engineering services for the Linda Dr. improvement project. The change order will convert the existing overhead electric to underground.

The court is set to consider approval of an agreement with ARA Properties II in order for the city to purchase a 0.069 acre utility easement close to the intersection of State Hwy. 123 and De Zavala Drive for $69,206.00 plus closing costs for road improvements.

The court is set to consider a $350,000 per year, with four possible renewals, for an interlocal agreement with New Braunfels Utilities in order to use American FR & Safety, a company which provides flame resistant clothing. The contract would allow the city to make purchases from the company for flame-resistant uniforms.

The court is set to consider an annual contract for $75,000 on an as needed basis with Teal Arrow LLC. for guardrail construction and maintenance.

The court is set to consider approval of a $381,702 contract with Heat Transfer Solutions, Inc. for maintenance and refurbishment of the cooling tower at the San Marcos Conference Center.

The court will consider the approval of a $139,807 contract with Seidel Construction, LLC. for the replacement of a generator at Fire Station No. 6.