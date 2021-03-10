County asks for FEMA assistance post storm

Hays County Commissioners authorized the submission for Federal Emergency Management Agency Public Assistance related to the severe winter storm in February.

The major purchases that might be reimbursed include diesel fuel for Emergency Service Districts, pallets of water and food items.

Some items were purchased on credit cards and have not yet been paid. The commissioners voted to allocate $15,000 from contingencies for these items and other potential items that may come up like Transportation Department crew costs or damages to the roads. The contingencies will cover costs until a potential reimbursal through FEMA.

In other business, there was also a discussion on approving funding for the appointment of Court Coordinator to serve Hays County Court at Law #3, that was later taken into Executive Session.

After evaluating the need for her own court administrator the first few months in office, Judge Millie Thompson asked for a current vacancy court administrator position be utilized for her own court administrator.

“Because I am asking for a dedicated coordinator for court three, I would no longer be using the staff at court administration,” Thompson said. “They would be freed up for the other two judges. There would be no overlap in terms of work and money. Now in terms of the organization of the courts and how it might affect the other courts, it’s not. The government code is clear.”

Hays County’s court administration system for all three court dockets currently sits in the budget of County Court at Law 2.

The Texas Government Code Chapter 74, Subchapter E provides for a court coordinator system as well as the opportunity for a court coordinator in each court.

Thompson also asked for the top end of the salary range, considering her appointee has 20 years of experience and would be filling a vacancy of a person that retired at the top of the range.

Staff did not recommend a salary exemption for a new court coordinator that normally would enter with less than five years of experience at the bottom of the salary range for the position.

Commissioner Debbie Ingalsbe recommended using the vacancy for the position.

Thompson even said she would donate some of her own salary to bring this person on at a level that would not “insult her.”

The item was discussed further in executive session.

They also accepted the Hays County 2016 Road Bond Program SH 21 Corridor Preservation Study Project as it was presented on Feb. 23.

The study found that with an expected population increase in Hays County of 150% by 2040, traffic on State Highway 21 is expected to more than double in that time, with some sections to be more than triple. They studied projected traffic volumes, level of service needed and the amount of delay along the corridor.

In creating some of their recommendations, they took into consideration feedback from the 1,400 residents who participated in their first virtual town hall, and the 800 on the second.

They found most were concerned about the population and traffic increase, but want to maintain the small town feel and dark skies initiative.

Recommendations included much needed turn lanes, safety improvements, shoulders and coordination with the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization and Texas Department of Transportation in followup meetings.

The Recommendation Report can be viewed at http://sh21corridor.com/