County, Austin Pets Alive! to host Pet Resource Center meetings

Hays County and Austin Pets Alive! have announced their November community meetings for the public to learn more about the Hays County Pet Resource Center. Community members are invited to attend to hear updates about the project, ask questions, and share their insights regarding the needs of people and pets in Hays County. There are four meetings scheduled throughout November in each precinct.

“We welcome the community to attend and hear directly from Hays County leadership and Austin Pets Alive! about the project,” said Lee Ann Shenefiel, Austin Pets Alive! Executive Advisor and Project Coordinator. “These meetings are an important opportunity for people to share their voice in order to help us help more people and pets in the area.”

The Hays County Pet Resource Center aims to provide programs focused on public safety, animal safety and lifesaving, pet owner resources for happy and healthier pets, and community education for safe and humane pet care.

“As we continue to make progress on the Hays County Pet Resource Center development in partnership with Austin Pets Alive!, we encourage the community to be a part of it,” said Ruben Becerra, Hays County Judge. “These meetings allow us to have open conversations in order to address the critical needs and challenges being faced by people and their pets.”

The community meetings are open to the public for those who reside within Hays County. People can RSVP to attend any of the meetings regardless of their Precinct.

For more information about the meetings, contact haysinfo@austinpetsalive. org.

SCHEDULE

Precinct 4

Nov.14 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. Dripping Springs Community Library

Precinct 1

Nov.16 5 p.m. - 6 p.m. Gemstone Palace

Precinct 2

Nov. 29 3 p.m. - 4 p.m. Kyle Public Library

Precinct 3

Nov. 30 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. AgriLife Meeting Room County Precinct Offices