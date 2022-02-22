County, city, Sons of the American Revolution recognize Washington’s birthday

Each year, to promote George Washington’s Birthday, the Sons of the American Revolution William Hightower Chapter canvases all municipalities in a five county area to provide a proclamation on George Washington’s Birthday.

The Hays County Commissioners Court and San Marcos Mayor Jane Hughson recognized Washington’s birthday on Feb. 15. The Buda and Kyle city councils also proclaimed George Washington’s birthday on Feb. 15.

Monday marked Presidents’ Day, which falls on Washington’s birthday, to honor all who served a president in the United States.