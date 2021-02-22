County commissioners to consider extending COVID-19 disaster declaration

The Hays County Commissioners Court will discuss a continuation of the local disaster declaration originally proclaimed by Judge Ruben Becerra on March 15, 2020 and has most recently been continued on Dec. 8.

The commissioners will also discuss an amended agreement for COVID-19 vaccine administration between Hays County and Curative Medical Associates, Inc, for the administration of COVID-19 vaccines.

This agreement will allow for a flexible approach to the administration of the vaccines as Hays County receives them.

The Hays County Elections Office may be approved to purchase 50 ADA compliant curbside ballot buttons from Inclusion Solutions to notify election judges of curbside voters presence. The cost of $27K would come from grant funding.

The commissioners will also be considering another interlocal agreement between Hays County and Comal County for jail services related to the housing and care of Hays County inmates.

The agreement will allow Comal County to house the overflow of Hays County inmates on an as needed basis at the rate of $65 per inmate per day.

The commissioners will vote on authorizing the execution of a $2 million agreement between Hays County and CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital (CSRSM) for Indigent health care costs.

There will also be a vote on a contract amendment with Tyler Technologies, Inc. for the New World Public Safety Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) Software Program for Texas State University as part of the Combined Emergency Communication Center (CECC).

On Dec. 8, 2020 the Commissioners Court authorized an Interlocal Agreement with municipalities and Texas State University related to operations and maintenance for the Combined Emergency Communication Center. The amendment is for the licensing, configuration and training required to have Texas State operational in the CECC. The total contract cost is $147K for a two-year period.

There will also be a presentation by the Greater San Marcos Partnership regarding the Emergency Cash Assistance Program (ECAP) fund and another presentation regarding the Hays County 2016 Road Bond Program SH 21 Corridor Preservation Study Project.

The commissioners court meeting will be held Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the Hays County Courthouse, Room 301 in San Marcos. Those interested in participating in public comment can fill out a public participation/witness form and submit it to the county clerk prior to the meeting.