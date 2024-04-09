County to consider grants for flood planning

The Hays County Commissioners Court will submit a grant application to the Texas Water Development Board for more than $1 million, accept a grant to pay for an Emergency Preparedness Coordinator and issue five proclamations at the regularly scheduled meeting on April 9.

The largest grant application the county will consider is for the Flood Infrastructure Fund totaling $1,125,000. If awarded by the Texas Water Development Board, the grant would pay for a Drainage Master Plan for all of Hays County. Based on TWDB criteria, the project would qualify for 75% funding requiring the county to match 25% of the total project. That would make the county’s contribution an estimated $375,000.

That is one of two flood infrastructure grants the county would be requesting from the TWDB if approved during Tuesday’s meeting. The other request would be a $178,526 grant, requiring a $59,509 match from the county, to pay for a Community Flood Mitigation Plan.

The county will also consider accepting a grant from the Department of State Health Services that would pay for an Emergency Preparedness Coordinator position and partially fund an Epidemiologist position. The grant, which was submitted by the county at the end of January, $126,721, would require a 10% match.

The county will also make numerous proclamations at the meeting including recognizing the significance of The Alba Ranch of Dripping Springs. On April 20, the official dedication and unveiling of an undertold historical marker will be held at the property formerly known as The Alba Ranch in Dripping Springs. The historical marker was awarded by the Texas Historical Commission.

The county will also recognize April as the National Donate Life Month in Hays County, which encourages people to register as organ, eye and tissue donors and to honor those that have saved lives through the gift of donation.

The county will also recognize April as Sexual Assault Awareness & Prevention Month and Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness Month. It will also proclaim April 14 through 20 as National Telecommunicators Week.

The Hays County Commissioners Court meeting will be held at 9 a.m. at the Hays County Courthouse. The full agenda can be found online at hayscountytx.com.